Zulfiqar Triumphs In 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour Championship

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:05 PM

Zulfiqar triumphs in 2nd Jinnah Golf Tour Championship

Showing astute planning and superb golfing skills, Zulfiqar Ali of Karachi won the 2nd Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2019 on Wednesday at Karachi's PAF Airmen golf course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Showing astute planning and superb golfing skills, Zulfiqar Ali of Karachi won the 2nd Jinnah Development Golf Tour 2019 on Wednesday at Karachi's PAF Airmen golf course.

The thrilling event came to a stimulating conclusion at Golf Course where the windy conditions curbed the advance of many potential champions who were eager to boost their golf careers through golfing scores of quality and merit, said the information made available to APP by the Pakistan Golf Federation.

Surprisingly, the overnight leader Atiq ur Rehman indulged in some faulty tee shots and lost his command over his victory march, and two others who fell behind in the race were strong contenders like Imran Ali Khan and Sunny Masih who tumbled due to flawed and unreliable putting on three holes.

The successful one turned out to be Zulfiqar Ali as he displayed and showcased bountiful golfing talent to loom and surface as a player of caliber and competence.

In the final few holes the clash and contest between him and his competitors like Mohammad Rizwan and Arshed Rasheed was relentless and it was difficult to predict who will win. But steady and focused play over the last six holes brought gain and ascendancy for Zulfiqar.

In the ultimate reckoning, he beat Mohammad Rizwan by one stroke and Arshed Rasheed by two strokes. Zulfiqar had three rounds aggregate score of 221,followed by Rizwan at 222 and Arshed at 223. For all these hopefuls it was an occasion that provided them a chance to demonstrate their skills and have the honor of being graded as the recognized professional golf players of the national golf circuit. Because of the intense competition only 37 got selected while others who failed to come up with good scores faced rejection and have to make an effort again.

In this championship the golf players who made a notable breakthrough are Ahmed Baig,Afsar Ali,Atiqur Rehman,Imran Ali Khan and Sunny Masih.

They had the honor of occupying good positions with scores that deserve to be complimented. And the whole effort fetched them deserving cash rewards to give them a taste of hard earned earnings.

At the conclusion of the 2nd Jinnah Golf Development Tour 2019 the winners were honored by Asad I.A.Khan, President Sind Golf Association, Col Zahid, Secretary of the Sind Golf Association, members of the Executive Committee, golfers and golf lovers.

