Zunair Ali's Century Shines In Master Oil Inter Club Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published November 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Four matches were concluded in the Master Oil Inter Club cricket Tournament, held across different venues in Karachi. The standout performer of the day was Zunair Ali Khan, who scored a commanding 109 runs and took two wickets, showcasing his all-round skills.

The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Master Oil Lubricant.

In the match between Pak Korangi and Colony Gymkhana at Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, Pak Korangi emerged victorious by four wickets. Colony Gymkhana posted 200 all out in 36.5 overs, with Muhammad Maaz scoring 94. Pak Korangi chased the target in 35 overs, with Nabeel Wahid remaining unbeaten on 62.

Rehbar sports dominated Mehmood Khan Cricket Club at Pak Star Ground, winning by 168 runs. Rehbar Sports scored 288, led by Zunair Ali Khan's 109 and Najeebullah's 51. Mehmood Khan CC was all out for 120 in 22.1 overs.

Nazimabad Gymkhana defeated Dacca Sports by five wickets at Student Ground. Dacca Sports was bowled out for 119, and Nazimabad Gymkhana chased the target comfortably, thanks to Hassan Ali's 44.

In the final match, Tariq Memorial Cricket Club (TMC) secured a 77-run win over Axis Cricket Club at Abbasi Gymkhana Ground. TMC posted 180 runs, while Axis CC was bowled out for 103.

