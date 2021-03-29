Zunair emerges as Defence Raya 2021 Golf Champion

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The intensely fought out Defence Raya Golf Championship for the Club Title 2021 came to a conclusion here on Monday at the wonderful but technically intimidating Defence Raya Golf Course in Lahore.

This event for the esteemed Club Champions Title was contested over two days and attracted over 80 proficient and skilled golfers including relatively superior ones like Faisal Sayid, Col Asif Mehdi, Ahmed Jamal, Khurram Khan and at least twenty more accomplished ones who fall in champions category, hence the competition was fierce, forceful and somewhat raging. Interestingly an outstanding facet of this championship was that a young lady golf amateur, Parkha Ijaz chose to compete against the capable male aspirants and though she did not win, her performance was commendable and admirable and in the final reckoning she managed to achieve eighth position.

Ultimate champion however was the vastly improved Zunair Khan who can easily be classified as a national find. His victory was attributable to excellence in hitting, amazing fairway shots and imaginative putting on the greens. And all this helped him to card a round of gross 71 on the first day and an imposing 72 in the final round yesterday giving him a championship aggregate score of 143, one under par. During the course of the final round, Zunair Khan had three masterly birdies on holes 5,12 and 15 plus thirteen regulation pars that were methodical, structured as per golf course requirements and well planned.

Slip ups were there too and that included a bogie on the second hole and an unlucky double bogie on the ninth hole, but overall his effort was remarkable.

While Zunair Khan stood out as the excellent one there were others who fought really well. One was the quickly maturing Haris Naseer, a champion in the making who captured the runners up prize with two rounds scores of 79 and an illustrious and luminous score of 70 in the final round. His aggregate for the championship was gross 149 and at this score he was bunched with the consistently steady Azfar Hassan who had two rounds scores of 71 and 78. Azfar had to concede the runners up slot to Haris Naseer as Haris had a score of gross 70 on the final day as against his 78. "It was a great experience competing for honors in this Defence Raya Golf Championship and though I lost to Zunair, I am going to put up a more congenial performance in championships to come" said the satisfied looking Haris.

Position of third gross went to Usman Akram Sahi. His scores for the two rounds were 77 and 74, a total of 151. Another phenomenal performer who ended up at a score of 151 was Mekayl Majid.

A few more with meritorious performances are Salman Pasha at 152 and Daniyal Lashari at 157. And in between is the valiant lady, Parkha Ijaz who certainly stood out in terms of merit with two rounds scores of 78 and 77 and an aggregate of 155.