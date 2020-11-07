UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zverev Beats Nadal To Reach Paris Masters Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:22 PM

Zverev beats Nadal to reach Paris Masters final

Alexander Zverev produced a brilliant display on Saturday to end Rafael Nadal's hopes of a first Paris Masters title and set up a final against Daniil Medvedev

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Alexander Zverev produced a brilliant display on Saturday to end Rafael Nadal's hopes of a first Paris Masters title and set up a final against Daniil Medvedev.

The German fourth seed dominated Nadal at Bercy Arena to win their semi-final 6-4, 7-5 and claim his second straight victory over the 20-time Grand Slam champion after also taking their clash at last year's ATP Tour Finals.

"I'm extremely happy, how the season continued for me after the break has been pretty good," Zverev told Amazon Prime Sport.

Nadal was bidding to equal Novak Djokovic's record of 36 Masters titles this week but will instead turn his attentions to his attempt for a maiden ATP Finals success ahead of the season-ending event starting in London on November 15.

The 23-year-old Zverev is on a 12-match winning streak after claiming back-to-back tournament triumphs in Cologne.

His run in Paris continues an excellent season for the world number seven, who also made the 2020 US Open final only to lose to Dominic Thiem from two sets up.

Zverev has put his improvement down to the work he did with new coach David Ferrer during the coronavirus lockdown.

"The biggest influence was the practice time we had during the Covid break," he added.

"I think we improved a lot of things and it's showing now."He will be confident going into Sunday's final, taking in a 5-1 winning record over third seed Medvedev, who beat Milos Raonic in the first semi-final 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

"The head-to-head is one thing, but in a final it's always different," added Zverev, who lost to Medvedev in last year's Shanghai Masters final.

Related Topics

World German London Shanghai Paris Cologne David Rafael Nadal November Sunday 2020 Event From Coach US Open Coronavirus

Recent Stories

After four years of chaos, Biden has tall order to ..

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Paris Masters ATP results

2 minutes ago

'Let's get started,' says VP-elect Harris after hi ..

2 minutes ago

Joe Biden -- a life's work in Washington

2 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 results

2 minutes ago

'Virtual consultancy to prove to be a revolutionar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.