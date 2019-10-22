UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zverev Crashes Out In Basel First Round

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:34 PM

Zverev crashes out in Basel first round

World number six Alexander Zverev lost a 7-6(9/7), 6-4 battle at the first round of the ATP Swiss Indoors to Taylor Fritz on Tuesday as the American hit 14 aces

Basel, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :World number six Alexander Zverev lost a 7-6(9/7), 6-4 battle at the first round of the ATP Swiss Indoors to Taylor Fritz on Tuesday as the American hit 14 aces.

The defeat for the German to the 21-year-old came barely a week after losing in the Shanghai Masters final to Daniil Medvedev.

With Zverev next in the queue to qualify for November's eight-man ATP Finals in London - two spots remain open - the seventh-ranked player has his work cut out to make it into the year-ending showpiece.

Zverev, a semi-finalist last year in Basel, fought in the opening set to take it into a tiebreaker but was overwhelmed in the second by his American opponent in 86 minutes.

Fritz, ranked 31st and a winner at Eastbourne in June, saved both break points against his serve.

Fabio Fognini picked up his London qualifying pace with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Australian Alexei Popyrin.

The Italian winner reached the second round in 78 minutes to reinforce his year-end bid.

The Monte Carlo Masters champion stands 11th in the chase for one of the remaining eight spots in the field and is duelling with compatriot Matteo Berrettini.

Fognini said he is not particularly bothered about the race outcome.

"I'm 11th and that is still far away. If I qualify - fine.

"If not, then I can spend more time with the family, that's the most important thing anyway.

"I'm not a huge fan of playing all the big servers of today, for me it's not tennis. But I'm glad to still be playing at 33," he added.

Moldovan Radu Albot will line up in the second round against nine-time champion Roger Federer on Wednesday after a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 comeback over Serb Dusan Lajovic.

The US' Riley Opelka hammered 27 aces in his 7-6(7/5), 7-6 (12/10) defeat of Chile's Christian Garin and will face either sixth seed David Goffin or Marin Cilic.

Related Topics

Tennis World German Fine London Shanghai David Basel Chile Roger Federer June November Christian Family All Race Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

World Cup glory counts for nothing now says Silver ..

2 minutes ago

Business registration increases by 17% in provinci ..

2 minutes ago

Semi-finals in National T20 cup to be played on We ..

2 minutes ago

Chilly weather prompts cries of foul play at Afgha ..

2 minutes ago

Israel May Be Heading for 3rd Election With Ganzt ..

6 minutes ago

UN Stands Against Resumption of Fighting in Syria ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.