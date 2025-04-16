Zverev Joins Shelton In Munich ATP Quarters
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2025 | 10:59 PM
German world number three Alexander Zverev is through to the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Munich after cruising to a straight-sets win over Daniel Altmaier on Wednesday
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) German world number three Alexander Zverev is through to the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Munich after cruising to a straight-sets win over Daniel Altmaier on Wednesday.
Zverev, the top seed at a tournament he won in 2017 and 2018, won 6-3, 6-2 in 79 minutes, reaching his 99th quarter-final on the ATP tour.
Zverev has not made it past the quarters on the Munich clay since last winning the tournament seven years ago. He has also struggled for form since losing the Australian Open final in January.
In six tournaments since losing to Jannik Sinner at Melbourne Park, Zverev has been unable to get past the quarter-finals.
A defeat to Matteo Berrettini in his first match at the Monte Carlo Masters last week cost Zverev a shot at the world number one ranking.
The 27-year-old will face either fellow German Yannick Hanfmann or Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, for a place in the semi-finals.
Zverev joined world number 15 Ben Shelton in the last eight. Shelton beat Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 earlier on Wednesday.
Shelton, seeded second, was broken in the opening set by Van de Zandschulp, in the tournament as a lucky loser.
The American fought back with a break of his own before a dominant showing in the tie-break.
The 22-year-old continued his dominance in the second set, winning the match against his 89th-ranked opponent in one hour and 28 minutes.
"I couldn't be happier," Shelton told the crowd. "I love playing in Germany and especially in Munich... there's still a lot to do."
Shelton will face Italian Luciano Darderi in the quarter-finals.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Defence organises 2nd Annual Communications & Information Technology ..
First-ever Pak-GCC Anti-Narcotics summit held to tackle drug trafficking
PEMRA takes action against Illegal FM Radio Station in Multan
7.5 kg of drugs seized by Police
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters
First batch of agricultural professionals arrives in China as part of PM capacit ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, European Parliament’s delegation discuss strengthening coo ..
Canada central bank holds interest rate steady amid tariffs chaos
FNC adopts recommendations to enhance role of national media through government ..
China Mobile explores strategic partnership opportunities at NUST
ECO meeting on Internationalisation of Higher Education concludes with presentat ..
Etihad Credit Insurance promotes strategic solutions to enhance national exports ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Zverev joins Shelton in Munich ATP quarters2 minutes ago
-
Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon: Amorim55 minutes ago
-
Sindh women's softball team trials on April 20 in Karachi2 hours ago
-
Sindh girls hockey team trials conclude, 35 players selected for National Games Training Camp4 hours ago
-
All qualification scenarios at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier5 hours ago
-
PSL 2025 Match 07 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win5 hours ago
-
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier: Kainat Imtiaz enjoys commentary along with 10-year old da ..5 hours ago
-
Nvidia expects $5.5 bn hit as US targets chips sent to China13 hours ago
-
Alcaraz follows Ruud into Barcelona Open last 1623 hours ago
-
Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League starting line-ups24 hours ago
-
Malam Jabba Ski Resort hosts grand dinner to promote skiing, winter tourism in Pakistan24 hours ago
-
Grand sports gala opens in state-run MUST university1 day ago