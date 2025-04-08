Zverev Knocked Out Early In Monte Carlo By Berrettini
Muhammad Rameez Published April 08, 2025 | 11:12 PM
Top seed Alexander Zverev crashed out in his opening match of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday after losing 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 to Italy's Matteo Berrettini
World number two Zverev has struggled for any kind of form since his defeat by Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final at the end of January, winning just six of 12 matches.
Zverev won the first set against former Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini but a break of serve in the sixth game of the second set allowed the Italian to level the match.
Berrettini broke at 3-all in the final set before blowing a chance to close out victory on his own serve, but he broke again for a 6-5 lead after an astonishing 48-shot rally.
The 34th-ranked Berrettini made no mistake with his second opportunity though, advancing to a last-16 meeting with Lorenzo Musetti or Jiri Lehecka.
"The game plan was the same but I changed my attitude and the way I was believing in my strokes," Berrettini said.
"I told myself to be more aggressive and if I am going to lose this match, I am going to do the right things and luckily it worked.
Berrettini has won 17 of his past 18 matches on clay. Last season, he captured clay-court titles in Marrakesh, Gstaad and Kitzbuehel. However, he hasn't played at the French Open since 2021 due to injuries.
"I have missed the biggest tournament on clay for the past three years and that was tough and now I want to enjoy it. I feel really comfortable on clay," said the former world number six.
For Zverev, last year's Roland Garros runner-up, it was another disappointing outcome on clay after quarter-final exits in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro. His next tournament will be on home soil in Munich.
Danish 10th seed Holger Rune retired due to illness against Nuno Borges. Rune, the Monte Carlo runner-up in 2023, called for the doctor after losing the opening set before shaking hands with his opponent while trailing 6-2, 3-0.
Three-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas begins his title defence against Australia's Jordan Thompson later on Tuesday, while Novak Djokovic -- the winner in 2013 and 2015 -- and Carlos Alcaraz start their campaigns on Wednesday.
