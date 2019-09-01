UrduPoint.com
Zverev Makes US Open Last 16 For First Time

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:20 AM

New York, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Alexander Zverev progressed to the last 16 at the US Open for the first time Saturday with a hard-fought 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) win over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.

Sixth seed Zverev, who came through a pair of five-set matches in his first two rounds, is on course for a potential quarter-final with three-time champion Rafael Nadal.

"It's the first time in the second week. Obviously it's a fourth round.

I don't really want to stop here. I want to keep going," said Zverev, who next plays 20th seed Diego Schwartzman or Tennys Sandgren.

"I want to keep improving my game. It doesn't get easier, the opponents don't get easier, the matches don't get easier. We'll see how it goes. But I'm happy for now."Zverev was again made to work hard by 80th-ranked Bedene in a contest lasting three hours and 36 minutes, spending longer on court than in his two previous matches that went the distance.

