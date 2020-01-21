UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zverev Pledges Australian Open Prize Money To Bushfire Relief

Muhammad Rameez 34 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:05 PM

Zverev pledges Australian Open prize money to bushfire relief

Alexander Zverev vowed to donate his prize money to bushfire relief if he picks up the Australian Open's Aus$4.12 million ($2.83 million) winner's cheque after he swept into the second round Tuesday

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Alexander Zverev vowed to donate his prize money to bushfire relief if he picks up the Australian Open's Aus$4.12 million ($2.83 million) winner's cheque after he swept into the second round Tuesday.

The German seventh seed had a miserable build-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, crashing spectacularly in all three of his singles matches at the ATP Cup teams event, looking lost on court.

But he has regained some swagger after a week out of the spotlight and eased past the 77th-ranked Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 on Margaret Court Arena.

Zverev played in the 'Rally for Relief' fundraiser ahead of the opening Major of the year, and said he had been touched by the disaster that has devastated huge swathes of the country.

"I will donate $10,000 for every match I win," he said after his opening round victory. "I know I'm not the favourite, but if I win (the tournament) I will donate every cent to the bushfires." Cecchinato came into the match on a seven-match Grand Slam losing streak since defeating Novak Djokovic in the French Open quarter-finals in 2018.

That was his best-ever Slam effort, crashing at the first hurdle in the other 10 Majors has been in, and he never looked like ending the drought Tuesday.

Zverev was nimble around the court with the precision of his serve proving decisive.

"It was a great first-round match, a lot of high-level tennis, especially from the baseline," said the German.

"I hope maybe I can do better than the last few years. I'm a year older, not much wiser, but trying my best, practising hard and trying to do the right things." Big things have been tipped for Zverev since he burst into the top 10 in 2017, but the 22-year-old is yet to fully deliver.

He won just one title last year, at Geneva, and slipped down the rankings to seven from four at the start of the season.

Last year, he recorded his best result at Melbourne Park, reaching the round of 16 where he fell to big-serving Milos Raonic in straight sets.

Related Topics

Tennis Drought German Melbourne Geneva Money 2017 2018 Australian Open Event All From Best Top Million Court

Recent Stories

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques o ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Sau ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab govt bringing improvement in education sect ..

36 seconds ago

Six Iraqi Protesters Killed Over Past 48 Hours - S ..

38 seconds ago

Punjab task force reviews boundaries of tehsils, d ..

39 seconds ago

National Literary Festival at Islamia University B ..

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.