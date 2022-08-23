UrduPoint.com

Zverev Pulls Out Of US Open With Ankle Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 23, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Zverev pulls out of US Open with ankle injury

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues his recovery from torn ankle ligaments, tournament organisers announced on Monday.

Zverev, 25, has not played since the injury he suffered during his semi-final against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.

He left the court at Roland Garros in a wheelchair and subsequently underwent surgery to repair three torn ligaments in his right ankle.

The German lost the 2020 US Open final to Dominic Thiem, having led by two sets, and reached the semi-finals last year.

He is still waiting for a maiden Grand Slam title, despite winning five Masters trophies and the ATP Finals twice.

His place in the main draw of the August 29-September 11 tournament will be taken by American Stefan Kozlov.

Zverev had played in 27 consecutive Grand Slams since his 2015 debut before the injury forced him to miss Wimbledon.

He has been named in Germany's team for the group stage of the Davis Cup finals next month.

Zverev might not be the only top-10 men's player absent from the year's final Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic is unlikely to be able to play because of his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid.

The 21-time major winner was forced out of last week's Cincinnati Masters and Montreal earlier this month for the same reason.

Related Topics

World German Germany Same Cincinnati Rafael Nadal June August 2015 2020 From Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

54 minutes ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

54 minutes ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

1 hour ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

1 hour ago
 Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missi ..

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau reunites missing child with parents

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul- ..

Chief Minister has one twitter account: Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.