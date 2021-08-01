UrduPoint.com

Zverev Routs Khachanov To Win Olympic Tennis Gold

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic tennis gold

Tokyo, Aug 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Alexander Zverev brushed aside Karen Khachanov in straight sets on Sunday to seal the Olympic men's singles title and win Germany's first tennis gold since 1992.

The fourth seed, who ended Novak Djokovic's Golden Grand Slam bid in the semi-finals, produced a dominant display to win 6-3, 6-1 after just 79 minutes on court.

Zverev becomes only the second German to win an Olympic singles gold after Steffi Graf in 1988, while Boris Becker and Michael Stich took the men's doubles crown four years later.

The world number five is still waiting for a maiden Grand Slam title after several near misses, including when he blew a two-set lead to lose to Dominic Thiem in last year's US Open final.

However, the 24-year-old can add this victory to his 2018 ATP Finals triumph and his four Masters titles.

Khachanov had continued his return to form in Tokyo from recent weeks after reaching the Wimbledon quarter-finals, but this match proved a step too far.

Zverev made short work of the final, crushing six aces and 16 winners past his overwhelmed opponent.

He struck first blood with a break in the third game and then importantly saved a break point to take a 4-2 lead.

Zverev did not let up the pressure from there and brought up a set point in the ninth game, and although Khachanov recovered initially, a successful review gave Zverev a second chance.

He capped an excellent opening set as Khachanov sent a stretching volley spinning into the tramlines.

Khachanov, the world number 25, may have hoped for some respite from the other side of the net early in the second set, but a blistering backhand winner up the line gave Zverev a hold to love.

Zverev took total control of the match just minutes later, taking his third break point after more clean hitting from the baseline when Khachanov netted.

The 25-year-old Khachanov's gold-medal hopes were all but ended as Zverev's brilliant backhand helped him into a 4-0 advantage as he broke again following a gruelling rally.

A hold to love put Zverev on the brink of gold, and he held his nerve with some big serving -- his gold medal confirmed on a first match point as Khachanov hit the net.

Related Topics

Tennis World German Germany Tokyo Lead May Sunday 2018 Gold Olympics All From Blood Court Wimbledon US Open Love

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

12 minutes ago
 Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services ..

Strategic growth of ADNOC Logistics &amp; Services critical enabler of UAE energ ..

42 minutes ago
 100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflect ..

100% remote litigation in Abu Dhabi Courts reflects administrative, technical re ..

42 minutes ago
 Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews B ..

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant pro ..

42 minutes ago
 World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-power ..

World’s first solar/thermal energy storage-powered project to extract water fr ..

2 hours ago
 Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah re ..

Turtles rescued by Environment Agency and Nawah released back into natural habit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.