UrduPoint.com

Zverev Silences Home Crowd To Power Into Melbourne Third Round

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2022 | 06:01 PM

Zverev silences home crowd to power into Melbourne third round

Alexander Zverev defied a boisterous crowd to storm into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, bombarding home hope John Millman in straight sets with his blistering power game

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Alexander Zverev defied a boisterous crowd to storm into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, bombarding home hope John Millman in straight sets with his blistering power game.

The German world number three, who is still looking to win his first Grand Slam, overpowered the 89th-ranked Millman with his back-court big hitting and searing serves to dominate their night match 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just under two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

It set up an encounter with Moldova's Radu Albot on Friday and was a sizzling statement of title intent.

"Amazing atmosphere, hopefully it will stay the same and get even louder for the next few matches," Zverev, the Olympic champion, said before the noisy centre court crowd.

"I am prepared that everybody will hate me after the match, that's my mindset and hopefully I will get a lot of boos, hopefully everybody will cheer against me.. I'm just kidding.

"I've said over the past two years since Covid started that sports need the atmosphere, sports need the people.

"It doesn't matter if you are for me or against me, I enjoy the atmosphere, I enjoy the noise, I enjoy being on court.

" Zverev, who reached the semi-finals in Melbourne in 2020, is bidding for his first Grand Slam title after losing to Dominic Thiem in the US Open final later that year.

He could be on course for a box-office quarter-final showdown with 20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

It was an awesome performance from Zverev, blasting 14 aces, 37 winners and winning 85 percent of his first serve points. He broke the Australian's serve six times.

Millman simply had no answer to Zverev's boom hitting and lost the final set to love.

It was a significant step up in form by Zverev from his opening round win over fellow German Daniel Altmaier.

Zverev crowned his 2021 season with the Olympic singles gold medal in Tokyo and also beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Tour Finals in Turin.

With the deportation of nine-time winner Novak Djokovic on the eve of the Australian Open, the men's draw has opened up.

Zverev is among the leading contenders along with Medvedev, fourth-seeded Greek Sefanos Tsitsipas and Nadal.

Related Topics

Storm World Sports German Melbourne Turin Tokyo Same Moldova Rafael Nadal 2020 Gold Olympics Australian Open From Court US Open Love

Recent Stories

NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over ..

NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over violation of corona SOPs

6 minutes ago
 OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak ..

OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak

6 minutes ago
 Students from Swabi college witness National Assem ..

Students from Swabi college witness National Assembly proceedings

6 minutes ago
 EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

6 minutes ago
 Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy ..

Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy Targets - Eurostat

6 minutes ago
 EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, L ..

EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, Lift Sanctions - Macron

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.