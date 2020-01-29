UrduPoint.com
Zverev Sweeps Past Wawrinka To Make First Grand Slam Semi

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :German young gun Alexander Zverev stormed into his first Grand Slam semi-final on Wednesday, rallying from a set down to shatter the dreams of veteran Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open.

The seventh seed was thumped in the first set but recovered to grind down the 2014 champion 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in hot sun on Rod Laver Arena.

He will face either world number one Rafael Nadal or Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem in the last four, with a final beckoning against Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer.

