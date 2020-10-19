UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zverev Takes Cologne ATP As Auger-Aliassime Loses Sixth Straight Final

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Zverev takes Cologne ATP as Auger-Aliassime loses sixth straight final

Cologne, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev clinched the Cologne ATP title on Sunday beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-3.

The German world number seven claimed his third ATP Tour win on home soil as third seed Auger-Aliassime lost his sixth successive final.

"I had a very tough final in New York and the next final I played here I wanted to come out and obviously play my best tennis, finish the match," 23-year-old Zverev said.

"Felix, you're an unbelievable player. I know it doesn't mean much right now, but I'm sure you are not only going to win one title, you're going to win multiple, multiple titles in your career, bigger titles than this," he added.

Auger-Aliassime, 20, overcame second seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the semi-final but failed to repeat his performance against Zverev.

His run of losses stretches back to his maiden ATP final in February 2019 at the Rio Open.

"I just played bad from start to finish," Auger-Aliassime said.

Zverev will also be top seed for next week's Cologne Championships tournament where he is joined in the draw by French Open semi-finalist Diego Schwartzman and Auger-Aliassime who will be fifth seed.

Related Topics

Tennis World German Cologne New York February Sunday 2019 From Best Top US Open

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Fourth Tolerance Forum 20 ..

6 minutes ago

UAE hosts 2nd Government Forum against Trafficking ..

36 minutes ago

Net international reserves up 1.1 pct to AED353.15 ..

1 hour ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th intake ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Consultative Council, Sharjah Department o ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress to highligh ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.