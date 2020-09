New York, Sept 13 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Fifth seed Alexander Zverev won the first set of the US Open final against Dominic Thiem, seeded second, on Sunday.

The 23-year-old German displayed an impressive serve and volley game to take the set 6-2 in just 30 minutes.

Both Zverev and Thiem, 27, are seeking their first Grand Slam titles.