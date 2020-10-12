UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10.10 Sale Offers Live At Realme’s Official Store On Daraz

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 03:13 PM

10.10 Sale offers live at realme’s official store on Daraz

Biggest Discount offers of 2020 on smartphones & AIoT

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th October, 2020) Realme Pakistan has exemplified it’s Dare to Leap philosophy yet again by launching biggest sale of 2020 on its smartphones & AIoT products. This sale is in collaboration with Daraz 10.10 Sale with multiple offers & above that free shipping nationwide on all Sale products. Let’s see which products are being offered to real fans

realme 5i Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,199
realme C2 Rs. 14,999 Rs.13,399
realme C17 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 30,999 (free realme buds Classic)
realme Smart Watch Rs. 11,999 Rs. 9,599
realme Fitness Band Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,999
realme Buds Q Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,799
realme Buds Air Neo Rs. Rs. 7,999 Rs 6,699

Speaking of the realme C2, in Pakistani entry level smartphones league comparison. realme C2 is another 'very good bang for your buck' device from realme, that can compete with similar phones - you get a beautiful design, a big display with a tiny notch, decent cameras, and an excellent 4000mAh battery - this is a very good pick for basic smartphone users, who needs the best performance from their smartphones and are budget friendly at the same time.

The realme 5i adopts a polished design language, but with a natural color palette of Aqua Blue and Forest Green, and a quad-camera setup instead of the aforementioned triple-camera layout. It borrows its 12-megapixel primary lens, portrait, and macro sensors & combines them with an 8-megapixel 119-degree ultra wide camera. Under the hood, it’s powered by a mid-tier Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset alongside 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. The battery capacity here is 5,000 mAh for extended usage during gaming or watching videos. realme 5isupport for 10W fast charging.

Among smartphones, realme’s AIoT products including realme fitness band with colour display & USB direct charge. realme smart watch which comes with personalized watch faces, music & camera controls. realme Buds Q designed by Hermes Designer Hose Levy & realme Buds Air Neo with smart touch controls & bass boost drivers are also offered on Sale at Daraz 10.10.

