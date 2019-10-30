UrduPoint.com
14 Percent IT Exports Increased In July-Sept 2019: Secretary Told

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 06:54 PM

14 percent IT exports increased in July-Sept 2019: Secretary told

Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday informed the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) that 14 percent information technology exports had been increased in the period from July-September 2019 as compared to first 3 months of the financial year 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui Wednesday informed the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) that 14 percent information technology exports had been increased in the period from July-September 2019 as compared to first 3 months of the financial year 2018-19.

On the directions of Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the secretary reviewed the performance of PSEB of the first three months of financial year 2019-20 (July-September), said a press release.

Managing Director (MD) Syed Ali Abbas Hasani and senior management of PSEB briefed the secretary about performance of the organization. The secretary was apprised that the number of PSEB registered IT and IT enabled services (ITes) companies has risen to 2,059 as of September this year, as compared to 1820 valid registrations by September 2018 thus shows the growth rate of 13.

13 percent.

Ali Abbas said PSEB facilitated participation of Pakistan's IT companies in international events in GiTEX Dubai 2019, Pakistan Tech Summit 2019, Norway and Canada-Pakistan ICT Forum held in Toronto in September.

He further told that PSEB organized participation of 20 IT companies in ITCN Asia 2019 held in Karachi in September.

Shoaib Ahmed was also apprised that PSEB had arranged a training session for commercial counselors to apprise them about the IT industry of Pakistan.The chair was told that the process for 11 IT companies' international certifications, including ISO 27001, ISO20001 and CMMI level-2, has been initiated with the collaboration of PSEB.

The secretary appreciated the management of PSEB for good performance during first three months of financial year 2019-20.

