15 Million Patients Registered via Hospital Information Management System across Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2019) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) has successfully registered over 15 Million patients till date and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed. This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Azfar Manzoor Chairman PITB here today.

According to the latest statistics received by this year, the total number of patient’s visits in OPD has jumped up to 15.61 million, whereas Total patient’s visits in Emergency Room (ER) is 6.11 million and Total patient’s admitted in IPD are 73,240. The medicines dispensed in OPD have reached the number of 82.22 million and in ER it is 6.

49 million, while Medicine Expensed in IPD is about 405,000.

It is first of its kind, unbiased system developed and deployed by PITB in local government hospitals, which has reorganized the hospital information and management in a systemic structure and facilitates smooth flow of patients. Through this organized system, more patients are catered every day compared to the previous system which was inefficient and less effective.

The Chairman was informed that HIMS has been successfully deployed in 23 districts of the Punjab while 5 DHQs have been covered in the south region of the province, 6 DHQs in North region, 6 DHQs in Central region of the province and a total of 10 THQs in 10 districts across the Punjab Province.