UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

15 Million Patients Registered Via Hospital Information Management System Across Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:29 PM

15 Million Patients Registered via Hospital Information Management System across Punjab

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) has successfully registered over 15 Million patients till date and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th September, 2019) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s project Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) has successfully registered over 15 Million patients till date and more than 82 million medicines have been dispensed. This was informed in a progress review meeting chaired by Azfar Manzoor Chairman PITB here today.

According to the latest statistics received by this year, the total number of patient’s visits in OPD has jumped up to 15.61 million, whereas Total patient’s visits in Emergency Room (ER) is 6.11 million and Total patient’s admitted in IPD are 73,240. The medicines dispensed in OPD have reached the number of 82.22 million and in ER it is 6.

49 million, while Medicine Expensed in IPD is about 405,000.

It is first of its kind, unbiased system developed and deployed by PITB in local government hospitals, which has reorganized the hospital information and management in a systemic structure and facilitates smooth flow of patients. Through this organized system, more patients are catered every day compared to the previous system which was inefficient and less effective.

The Chairman was informed that HIMS has been successfully deployed in 23 districts of the Punjab while 5 DHQs have been covered in the south region of the province, 6 DHQs in North region, 6 DHQs in Central region of the province and a total of 10 THQs in 10 districts across the Punjab Province.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Progress Hims Government Million

Recent Stories

Workers’ lives not a dispensable commodity

10 minutes ago

Sarfaraz Ahmed retained Pakistan captain; Babar Az ..

25 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of 2019-20 women’s events

42 minutes ago

Last one year added to disappointment of masses, b ..

1 hour ago

Eight held for stealing electricity in Sialkot

3 seconds ago

Over 190,000 hujjaj return home after performing h ..

4 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.