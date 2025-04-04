Open Menu

16-Year-Old Student Develops Pakistan's First Sindhi-language Calculator

Daniyal Sohail Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

A 16-year-old student, Mahroz Zafaran, from Pakistan’s first AI school, Rehan School Allahwala Karachi Campus, has created Pakistan’s first calculator in the Sindhi language with the help of artificial intelligence to assist the Sindhi-speaking businessmen and individuals in their business calculations

The innovation was revealed during a press conference at the National Press Club, Islamabad, where Mahroz Zafaran, along with the principal of Rehan School Islamabad Campus, Asma Shaheen and other students including Talha and Hamza were presented. Said a press release on Friday.

Mahroz Zafaran highlighted that this Sindhi-language calculator, developed in just three days using different I.T tools.She encouraged other students to focus on I.T skill development, emphasizing that acquiring these skills could also provided earning opportunities.

Asma Shaheen, Principal of Rehan School Islamabad Campus, stated that their school was equipped with modern technology, where students are taught to earn during studies. On this occasion, Rehan School founder Rehan Allahwala reiterAated the importance of AI-driven education and the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing learning opportunities.

