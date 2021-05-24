UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1.7 Million Affected By Hack Of Top Japan Dating App

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

1.7 million affected by hack of top Japan dating app

The personal data of more than a million users of one of Japan's most popular dating apps may have been exposed by a hack, its operator has warned

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The personal data of more than a million users of one of Japan's most popular dating apps may have been exposed by a hack, its operator has warned.

Net Marketing Co, which runs the Omiai app, said it detected unauthorised access in April to the server that stores member information.

"We have learnt that it is very likely that some member information was leaked due to unauthorised access," the company said in a statement.

Images of driving licences and passports that had been submitted for age verification were among the data compromised between April 20-26, the company added.

It said 1.71 million users were affected, including some no longer registered with the service.

Credit card information was not affected as it is processed separately through a financial institution.

The news, announced in a statement late Friday, sent Net Marketing's shares plunging on Monday, ending down 19.34 percent.

Omiai, named for the Japanese word for matchmaking, is among the country's most popular dating apps, with a focus on serious relationships.

It had 6.89 million members, according to data from April.

Related Topics

Company Japan April May From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

6 minutes ago

UAEREP shortlists 9 pre-proposals from fourth cycl ..

21 minutes ago

Belarus Does Not See Any Reduction in Air Traffic ..

6 minutes ago

15 deaths after volcanic eruption in DRC: official ..

6 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

6 minutes ago

China to hold book expo in mid-July

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.