UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

2,000 Georgia Websites Hit By Cyber Attacks

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:07 PM

2,000 Georgia websites hit by cyber attacks

Some 2,000 websites in Georgia, including those of the president, courts, and media came under a massive cyber attack on Monday, officials and media said

Tbilisi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Some 2,000 websites in Georgia, including those of the president, courts, and media came under a massive cyber attack on Monday, officials and media said.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili's website was "attacked by hackers this afternoon," her spokeswoman told AFP.

"Law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident," Sopho Jajanashvili said.

Georgia's Interpress news agency said that the website for Georgia's general jurisdiction courts as well as websites of a number of government agencies, NGOs and media outlets were also hit by cyber attacks on Monday.

Up to 2,000 sites are believed to have been affected.

They displayed a photo of Georgia's exiled former president Mikheil Saakashvili with an inscription "I'll be back!" Interpress said.

Saakashvili lives in a self-imposed exile in Ukraine after his second term as president ended in 2013.

The fervently pro-Western reformist former leader is wanted in Tbilisi on charges of abuse of power that he denies.

A number of former top officials from Saakashvili's administration have been jailed after his party lost in 2012 parliamentary elections to the current ruling party, Georgian Dream, headed by oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Opposition parties and Georgia's Western allies have denounced the prosecutions as a political witch hunt.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Tbilisi Georgia Media From Government Top

Recent Stories

Six round of one-day TB control program held

1 minute ago

Astore to be made model district: Parliamentary Se ..

2 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and ..

9 minutes ago

Floods kill 7 in Saudi Arabia: state TV

2 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu Says Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Doctors refuse to discharge Nawaz Sharif from hosp ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.