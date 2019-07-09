UrduPoint.com
2019: All Upcoming And Old Huawei Devices Are Google Supported

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:35 PM

Huawei has reassured that things are smooth between Huawei and Google.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) A media gathering was organized by Huawei to herald the launch of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 in the market.

The event was held in Huawei’s Lahore Office on Monday.

Huawei Pakistan Public Relations Manager Osama Shaukat briefed the media representatives about the features of Huawei Y9 Prime 2019.

Speaking about the policies of Huawei and the ongoing tech war with Google, Huawei Pakistan Country Manager Mr. Scott Huang reassured that things are smooth between Huawei and Google.

He said that all Huawei devices are supported by Google, adding that all the upcoming Huawei devices in 2019 will also be Google supported and will forever remain Google supported.

He further said that the people of Pakistan, and especially our consumers have showered their love and support for Huawei.

"With the launch of HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, they have reassured their belief in the company’s technological prowess by pre-ordering the device beyond our expectations," he said.

“We stay committed to bring our best products for our consumers that are deeply rooted in game changing technology powered by our stringent R&D,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, UrduPoint Group Manager Zeeshan Aziz congratulated Huawei for getting free-of-cost fame, courtesy trade war with the US and President Trump’s policies.

He said that this is just one hurdle for Huawei and the Chinese smart phone brand will soon be out of it. You can check Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Specs, Review and Unboxing here.

