2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale for customer engagement

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020) We have seen TECNO Mobile Pakistan rising to be one of the top smartphone brands in the country in a very short period. The globally renowned smartphone brand has been providing the best quality phones at remarkable prices. With every new device, TECNO brings forward innovative ideas to engage its customers both offline and online.Let’s take a walk down memory lane for TECNO 2020 campaigns becoming the topmost brand for customer engagement.

Since TECNO came to Pakistan it has been engaging the top artists from the industry as brand ambassadors and campaign faces. The brand’s previous record is proof that it always brings exclusive products and marketing campaigns. TECNO has engaged some of the mostprominent celebrities from the Pakistani industry. Apart from that, the brand has been very active on social media be it Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even the famous Chinese application, TikTok.

Starting 2020 with a very successful cricket campaignfor TECNO’s flagship Camon 12, the brand put social media on fire. Using the hashtag #cricketsuperstar, thousands of fans came forward to engage with their favorite cricket stars including Shoaib Akhtar, Hasan Ali, Younis Khan, Umar Gul, and Abdur Razzaq. Another successful hashtag was #CamonShowwhich was used for the first-ever live launch premiere of Camon 15 on the top news channel, GEO TV. #CamonShow reached150 MILLION views onTikTok, becoming one of the most used hashtag in that period, also securing a place in Guinness world record.



The TikTok campaign for TECNO’s Spark 5 series #GiveMe5WithSpark5involved the top TV actressesSadia Khan, Yashma Gill, and Hina Altaf.The #GiveMe5withSpark5 gesture challenge reached new heights and became very popular reaching over 200 Million views on TikTok in just a few days.TECNO’s100 MILLION discount and the collaborations with Daraz.pk also kept customers and tech fans well engaged with the brand and its upcoming projects.

Another feather to TECNO’s successful campaign cap was the hiring of the versatileAli Zafar for its mid-range smartphone king, Spark 6. It demonstrated the unique concept of the first-ever action short film ‘Real Hero’ sponsored by a smartphone to come out in the Pakistanimarket.The film was directed by the eminent director Asad ul Haq and was an instant success with millions of views online.

TECNO became very prevalent with its flagship phones, Camon 15and Camon 16. The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz holder, superstar Mehwish Hayat was announced as the ambassador for these phones making them an instant hit. Both flagship phones with the TAIVOS camera technology becamemarket leaders and sold thousands of units instantly.

With these successful events, 2020 was no doubt TECNO’s year for maximum customer engagements. TECNO has become one of the top trending smartphone brands and Pakistanis are loving it. This year proved to be very fruitful for TECNO and its fans. Let’s hope the brand brings more amazing campaigns for its fans in the coming 2021!