UrduPoint.com

2022 China Satellite Navigation Conference To Highlight Digital Economy, Intelligent Navigation

Daniyal Sohail Published April 15, 2022 | 04:48 PM

2022 China Satellite Navigation Conference to highlight digital economy, intelligent navigation

The 13th China Satellite Navigation Conference will be held in Beijing in May, highlighting the digital economy and intelligent navigation, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The 13th China Satellite Navigation Conference will be held in Beijing in May, highlighting the digital economy and intelligent navigation, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

The conference will showcase the latest industrialization achievement of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), the office said.

Diverse events such as summit forums, academic exchanges, exhibitions and science popularization activities will be held during the three-day conference from May 25 to 27.

China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

BDS has since been operating stably with continuously enhanced services. It has been providing high-quality positioning, navigation and timing services to global users as key space infrastructure for socioeconomic development.

The China-developed satellite navigation system has entered a key phase of market-oriented, industrialized and global development, according to the office.

Related Topics

China Beijing May July 2020 From

Recent Stories

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims ..

PTI will be banned in foreign funding case, claims Hina Pervez Butt

24 minutes ago
 Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

Syed Mashood Hassan Talks about realme's Tech Leap

29 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhan ..

PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts

44 minutes ago
 North Macedonia Declares 6 Russian Diplomats Perso ..

North Macedonia Declares 6 Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

3 minutes ago
 Police arrests three outlaws, seizes 390 bottles

Police arrests three outlaws, seizes 390 bottles

3 minutes ago
 Eight dead, 1024 injured in 988 accidents in Punja ..

Eight dead, 1024 injured in 988 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.