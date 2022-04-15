2022 China Satellite Navigation Conference to highlight digital economy, intelligent navigation

The 13th China Satellite Navigation Conference will be held in Beijing in May, highlighting the digital economy and intelligent navigation, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The 13th China Satellite Navigation Conference will be held in Beijing in May, highlighting the digital economy and intelligent navigation, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

The conference will showcase the latest industrialization achievement of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS), the office said.

Diverse events such as summit forums, academic exchanges, exhibitions and science popularization activities will be held during the three-day conference from May 25 to 27.

China officially commissioned BDS on July 31, 2020, opening the new BDS-3 system to global users.

BDS has since been operating stably with continuously enhanced services. It has been providing high-quality positioning, navigation and timing services to global users as key space infrastructure for socioeconomic development.

The China-developed satellite navigation system has entered a key phase of market-oriented, industrialized and global development, according to the office.