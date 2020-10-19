UrduPoint.com
2.2 Million Facebook And Instagram Ads Rejected Ahead Of US Vote

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:54 PM

A total of 120,000 posts on Facebook and Instagram have been withdrawn for attempting to "obstruct voting" in the US presidential election and 2.2 million ads have been rejected, Facebook's vice president Nick Clegg said in an interview published Sunday

In addition, warnings were posted on 150 million examples of false information posted online, the former British deputy prime minister told the French weekly Journal du Dimanche.

Facebook has been increasing its efforts to avoid a repeat of events leading up to the 2016 US election, won by Donald Trump, when its network was used for attempts at voter manipulation, carried out from Russia.

There were similar problems ahead of Britain's 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union.

"Thirty-five thousand employees take care of the security of our platforms and contribute for elections," said Clegg, who is vice president of global affairs and communications at Facebook.

"We have established partnerships with 70 specialised media, including five in France, on the verification of information," he was quoted as saying inthe newspaper.

AFP is one of those partners.

