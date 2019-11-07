32MP In-Display Selfie? Is Infinix surprising us again?

Outstanding selfie cameras are what we have always seen from the leading smartphone brand Infinix

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019) Outstanding selfie cameras are what we have always seen from the leading smartphone brand Infinix. For its S series, Infinix has always delivered exceptional selfie cameras empowering users to capture all their special moments. Their previous device Infinix S4 launched a few months ago claimed to take “Next Level Selfies” and without any doubt, it did deliver amazing details in its pictures and videos from the front camera. Infinix S5 the successor to Infinix S4, is also said to feature the same 32MP lens but with a new placement& added functionality.

Unlike Infinix S4 in which the selfie camera was placed inside the beautiful waterdrop notch, Infinix S5 will feature a 32MP In-display selfie camera. You read that right, an In-display selfie camera taking your selfie game to a whole new level with a bigger screen-to-body ratio. According to the leaks online, Infinix S5 will provide users with a lot of new improved features to make the most out of their selfies.

With this 32MP In-display selfie camera, the brand claims that not only the object but the whole background will also be clear.

With its AI technology, the selfie camera identifies both the subject and the object placed in the background and then captures a detailed picture for you, ensuring the right balance of light on the subject and background resulting in breathtaking captures.Infinix S5 will come with HDR+ effect which helps to capture images in the highest possible picture capacity. HDR+ Intelligently balances brightness and color calibrations on multi-level exposures. Users can also find various features such as professional portrait mode, beauty mode, AR stickers& wide selfies to make their pictures more interesting and beautiful.

Infinix S5 32MP In-display selfie cameragives the device a premium& elegant look along with functionality that comes with only flagship phones. Infinix S5 will be a feature-rich smartphone offering users with quad rear cameras, a powerful battery of 4000mAh and elegant design with three beautiful colors. The phone will run on the latest android version 9.0 and the brand skin XOS version 5.5.