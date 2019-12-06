UrduPoint.com
39% Pakistanis Claim To Use WhatsApp; Wide Differences Among Gender, Age And Urban-rural Groups

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 01:24 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 39% Pakistanis claim to use WhatsApp

lamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 39% Pakistanis claim to use WhatsApp.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you agree with the following statement: ‘I use WhatsApp’?” In response, 39% agreed while 56% claimed they do not use WhatsApp.

5% did not know/did not wish to respond.
Urban/Rural Divide: WhatsApp use in urban areas is 14% higher than in rural areas
Out of the respondents that belonged to rural Pakistan, 34% said they use WhatsApp while a much higher 56% disagreed.

Only 6% said they did not know or did not wish to respond.

Amongst respondents from urban areas, 48% said they use WhatsApp while a similar 49% disagreed. Only 3% said they did not know or did not wish to respond.
Age Breakdown: Millennials more likely to use WhatsApp than Generation X and Boomers
Out of the total respondents that were under 30 years of age, 46% agreed to using Whatsapp, 36% Pakistanis aged between 30 and 50 claimed to use WhatsApp and only 8% of the respondents aged over 50 said that they use WhatsApp.
Gender Breakdown: Asymmetrical usage of WhatsApp amongst males versus females
Out of the total respondents, 59% of the males asked seemed to agree with using WhatsApp while out of the total female respondents, only 25% claim that they use WhatsApp.

More Stories From Technology

