4 cool things the HUAWEI nova 9 offers that will inspire you enjoy life better through technology

There is no guessing game, no scouring the web for the latest rumours, no hoping for this and that feature. The cats’ out the bag and you have all the facts you need to make an informed decision. Amongst all the cool smartphones of the year, one out there makes for an incredibly compelling option

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Jun, 2022) There is no guessing game, no scouring the web for the latest rumours, no hoping for this and that feature. The cats’ out the bag and you have all the facts you need to make an informed decision. Amongst all the cool smartphones of the year, one out there makes for an incredibly compelling option. It has a great a set of great feature and experience, but what makes it so interesting is that it does not come with a sky-high price tag. That is right – it is the Trendy Flagship & Camera King, the HUAWEI nova 9. Here is a roundup of four reasons why you should be putting the HUAWEI nova 9 on the top of your wish list.

A fantastically gorgeous look

Want to be a show stealer? Just walk in with a HUAWEI nova 9 in hand. Huawei’s latest smartphone lands with an all-new Colour No. 9, which is produced with a Starry Flash AG Glass process that gives it a nice texture as well as anti-fingerprint properties.

Whether you’re someone who prefers the outdoors life and sharing your life’s moments with others, or one who loves spending time at home binging on the latest popular TV shows, the HUAWEI nova 9’s wonderful display won’t disappoint. Measuring 6.57 inches, the 120Hz[1] Original-Colour Curved Display, it is capable of rendering 1.07 billion colours so that everything you see on the display is faithful to the original source. At up to 120Hz, the refresh rate of HUAWEI nova 9 makes the simple task of browsing webpages or simply scrolling on apps a fantastic experience with silky smooth animations. Thanks to its 7.77mm, Ultra-Thin Design and its weight of about 175g[2] making it fit comfortably in your hands. The more powerful camera hardware has a simple design that comes with a “nova” ring emblem that highlights the Star Orbit Ring, which makes it even more recognisable and eye-catching.

50MP Ultra-Vision Quad Camera for next-level photography and videography

Are you aspiring to become the next social media phenomenon? You will want a good camera that is versatile and is always with you. The HUAWEI nova 9 fits the bill to a tee. The Huawei smartphone is equipped with an Ultra Vision AI Quad Camera system, which include 50MP Ultra Vision Main Camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera, and a Macro Camera that lets you capture at as close as 4cm. The rear camera system can support AI High-Res Shot, brilliant low light shots, up to 4K video recording, ultra-wide angle video recording and more.

High resolution aside, this camera system supports some of Huawei’s great photography technology to date, such as the RYYB colour filter array and XD Fusion Engine.

The innovative RYYB sensor allows the camera to have 40 percent more light[3] intake than traditional RGGB sensors found in most smartphones today, allowing for more brilliant night shots. Meanwhile, the XD Fusion Engine puts your images through a complex pipeline of processes to enhance the details on your images for a comprehensive quality uplift. These impressive solutions are exclusive to Huawei’s flagship phones, and with the HUAWEI nova 9, you can enjoy them for a more accessible price.

Cool front camera vlogging features!

There is more – the front camera is nothing to scoff at. Fitted with a large 1/2.8-inch sensor, the 32MP selfie camera has all it takes to capture your best looks; it also supports 4K resolution selfie video. Another new feature you can make use of is the Continuous Front/Rear Recording, which lets you take advantage of cameras on both sides to capture both perspectives at once. There is also Dual-View Video recording which allows you to highlight your live reaction to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required or, for when you want to show the big picture and the detail, you can simultaneously capture a close up shot and wide-angle shot at the same time. The HUAWEI nova 9 lets you record steady videos at all times, so all you need is your creativity to reach social media superstardom.

Battery life that lasts ages and charges super-fast!

When the tank is empty, it does not matter how powerful a smartphone is – a dead phone is just useless! Moreover, when these devices run out of juice, charging them back can take a fair bit of time. HUAWEI nova 9 addresses the battery life and charging issues with a 4300mAh[4] battery and support for 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge[5]. It takes only 15 minutes to charge to 53% and 38 minutes to 100%[6].

Offering a smart and seamless experience, the trusted, innovative and secure AppGallery comes pre-installed on the HUAWEI nova 9, where you can search for, and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

The HUAWEI nova 9 has all the markings of a flagship smartphone: a stunning design with a dreamy colourway, powerful camera, stunning display, formidable performance, and all-day battery. If you are looking for a trendy flagship device that comes with an accessible price tag, look no further than the HUAWEI nova 9.