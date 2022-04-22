5 Reasons Why to Choose a vivo Smartphone

It’s no news that technology has become a key player when it comes to growth and expansion of a country

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Apr, 2022) It’s no news that technology has become a key player when it comes to growth and expansion of a country. Especially with the arrival of smartphone technology, the world has become closer to each other than ever before, bridging the gap of communication within and beyond the borders. In Pakistan particularly, smartphone technology has been rising by the day and it has given birth to leading smartphone brands that compete against each other to bring the best of innovations for consumers. In such a market where the competition is high, brands constantly roll out new features and designs to carve a niche for themselves.

vivo, a leading global smartphone brand is one brand that has become a forerunner in this competition. Every year the brand showcases its creations in the form of designs and features in its diverse Y, V and X series segments. Over the years, the brand has made a name for itself for its camera system. Among other reasons, users often choose a vivo smartphone because of the various camera features offered by the brand. Here’s a look at how vivo has been building a remarkable relationship with the Pakistani audience and becoming a favorite.

Camera

In recent times, vivo has come up with a wide array of smartphones that offer a diverse selection of camera systems depending on the user’s requirement. For instance, with its V21 Series, the brand introduced Optical Image Stabilization in the front camera which guarantees steady, clear and sharp imaging effortlessly. Moreover, the V series smartphones, including the latest vivo V23 Series have also mastered the art of night photography for consumers to explore. vivo’s X series segment has been globally gaining momentum for its professional photography capabilities. The brand has been continuing its strategic partnership with ZEISS, a leader in optical technology to delve deep into research for devices with evolved technology. The Y series segment, known in the market for its cost effectiveness, has also displayed promising camera technology. vivo Y53s, for example, showcases a 64MP Rear Camera while vivo Y33s is built with a superior 50 MP Main Camera.

Design

vivo has constantly emphasized on the fact that its devices are a result of in-depth market research. The brand’s innovation is based on the requirements of the customers. Through that very research vivo observed that Pakistanis will choose a sleek, light device with a good-looking back over one that bulges out. With an array of devices lined up for its comfortable hand-held feel, vivo decided to take a step ahead and surprise customers with more. With the vivo V23 5G, the brand has revolutionized the definition of a smartphone design with industry’s first color-changing glass at the back cover with its Color Changing Fluorite AG Design.

When exposed to sunlight, the back cover quickly turns from light gold to blue green. The Fluorite AG Glass makes the smartphone glitter making it look extremely gorgeous.

Performance

Before moving on completely from design, a good observation about vivo has been that the brand has successfully managed to add a massive battery to its smartphone but does not allow the addition to affect the overall appeal of the phone. With 5000mAh battery each, vivo’s Y21T and Y15s are good examples of vivo's achievement. Devices such as the V23 Series, X70 Pro and Y33T among others support fast charging abilities that ensure users swift powering of their smartphone. Moreover, vivo’s Extended RAM feature allows for smoother functioning of the smartphone. vivo uses the extra ROM space available in the device to act as RAM. The feature helps users switch between apps without lags and play games without the screen freezing.

Innovation

The brand has maintained that it likes to keep innovation enjoyable so customers may benefit from newer technologies. The brand recently announced the V1 Chip, a fully customized integrated circuit chip dedicated to imaging and video applications with leading edge visual quality. It marked a significant milestone as the company's first breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design. To add to that, in the X series, vivo came up with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0 in 2021 with vivo X60 Pro and 60X Hyper Zoom with vivo X70 Pro. Additionally, vivo has been deploying 5G technology to benefit the region and aims to equip local users with the latest and greatest technology available to enhance their experience. It is also investing heavily in 5G connectivity to reach the stage of product realization and getting this technology into the hands of consumers.

Customer Service

While vivo has been increasingly getting recognized for its tech side of things, it's also important to pay attention to its customer service that has been pleasing the Pakistani audience. The brand has offered a variety of services situated at 16 venues across Pakistan. Moreover, vivo celebrates vivo Service Day on the 21st of every month that allows customers to get free after-sales services such as free cleaning and disinfection, free system recovery & software upgrade, 1 Hour flash repair, free maintenance without any labor cost and free protective stickers.

Additionally, vivo offers “Refreshment Service” at its official service centers to make its customers feel at home. vivo has also created another unique experience “Enjoying Toy Service” for its valuable customers. Handheld fidget toys have been installed at various spots so that customers can easily pick and use them while waiting for repairs.