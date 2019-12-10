50 global operators launch commercial 5G service in 27 countries

Fifty operators across the world have launched 5G commercial service in 27 countries and regions that meet requirements of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) by October 2019, according to report released by IHS Markit in South China's Shenzhen on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Fifty operators across the world have launched 5G commercial service in 27 countries and regions that meet requirements of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) by October 2019 , according to report released by IHS Markit in South China 's Shenzhen on Tuesday.

The report said China has been preparing for 5G commercialization.

China's three major mobile operators China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom, launched commercial 5G services in early November 2019, China news service reported.

They are expected to deploy about 100,000 5G base stations by the end of this year, rising to one million by 2020.

5G will open an era of mutual integration of everything, realizing seamless intelligent communication of cross-domain and cross-scene data with AI and cloud technology.