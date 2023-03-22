UrduPoint.com

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month Free Of Cost Coursera Training Announced, PITB, Tech Valley (Google For Education Partner In Pakistan) Sign MoU

Published March 22, 2023

5,000 Google Scholarships, 6-month free of cost Coursera training announced, PITB, Tech Valley (Google for Education partner in Pakistan) sign MoU

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Valley to distribute 5,000 scholarships for the Google Career Certificates program

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Mar, 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tech Valley to distribute 5,000 scholarships for the Google Career Certificates program. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf presided over the MoU signing ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

Google for Education Special Projects APAC Tim Paolini, PB Tech Head of Education Stan Fosenbauer, Tech Valley Pakistan CEO Umar Farooq, Chief Strategy Officer Adnan Iftekhar, Senior Outreach & Coordination Manager Madiha Mongol, PITB Joint Director (JD) Ahmed Islam and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

As per the MoU, six-month training will be provided in the fields of IT Support, Project Management, Advanced Data Analytics, IT Automation, UX Design, Advanced Business Intelligence, Data Analysis, Digital Marketing & Ecommerce and Cybersecurity. The training will be given free of cost to the beneficiaries of the scholarship through Coursera courses.

In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that PITB will shortlist and provide a list of eligible organizations in the Punjab province and assist Tech Valley in reaching out to these organizations.

“Moreover, PITB will promote scholarships for eligible organizations in the province,” he added.

Tech Valley Pakistan CEO Umar Farooq stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Punjab IT Board to offer these scholarships to learners who are passionate about launching a career in high-growth fields.”

"At Tech Valley, we are committed to empowering individuals and communities through digital education and skill development, and this partnership is an excellent opportunity to extend our commitment to Punjab,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Google Career Certificates program is a flexible, self-paced online training program that can prepare learners for careers in various high-growth fields. The program includes specialized training, assessments, mentorship sessions, and hands-on practical experience. Additionally, the program is taught and developed by Google employees with decades of experience in these fields.

Meanwhile, scholarships for the Google Career Certificates program will be distributed on a rolling basis. Learners are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure that they have the opportunity to take advantage of this valuable training.

