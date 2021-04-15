UrduPoint.com
56,000 Plus Farmers Across Punjab Registered Through Bardana App

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:13 PM

Under the umbrella of ‘Digitization of Food Department Punjab,’ 56,997 farmers have been registered as of April 1st through Bardana App developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Under the umbrella of ‘Digitization of Food Department Punjab,’ 56,997 farmers have been registered as of April 1st through Bardana App developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Moreover, under this module, over 394, 092 tons of total Bardana has been issued and 75,216 tons of Wheat has been procured by Government from farmers across Punjab since April 1st this year.

This was informed in a recently held progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor. Director General IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that considering the ongoing smart lockdown amid Covid-19, Bardana App has facilitated farmers in registering themselves online from the comfort of their home. The app has ensured transparency and efficient processing of Bardana Issuance & Procurement as well.

