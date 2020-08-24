UrduPoint.com
5G Coverage For Main Public Areas Of Shanghai Airports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:13 PM

The major public areas of two international airports in Shanghai will get full 5G network coverage before the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicks off in November

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The major public areas of two international airports in Shanghai will get full 5G network coverage before the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicks off in November.

An agreement to this effect was signed Monday between Shanghai Airport Authority and four major telecom firms. It aims to boost the development of 5G network and applications at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

By the end of July, Shanghai had built more than 25,000 5G outdoor base stations and over 31,000 5G indoor small stations.

All outdoor central urban areas and key suburban areas in the city have been covered by 5G network.

With around 10 billion Yuan (about 1.4 billion U.S. Dollars) investment in the construction of 5G network, Shanghai plans to build 30,000 outdoor base stations and 50,000 smaller indoor ones this year.

Supported by 5G network, the internet of Things will help the two airports in Shanghai improve operational efficiency and reduce costs. Passengers are expected to receive push notification services covering various travel scenarios based on 5G network and big data.

