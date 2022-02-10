UrduPoint.com

5G Rollout In China Set To Accelerate

Daniyal Sohail Published February 10, 2022 | 07:20 PM

5G rollout in China set to accelerate

Local governments in China are doubling down on plans to accelerate 5G rollout this year, experts said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Local governments in China are doubling down on plans to accelerate 5G rollout this year, experts said.

More than 20 provincial and municipal governments in China have emphasized efforts to accelerate construction of "new infrastructure" like 5G and data centers in their work plans for this year.

Shanghai, for instance, said it plans to build more than 25,000 5G base stations this year to push forward the in-depth coverage of the superfast wireless network. The city also has ambitions to build super large computing power platforms to meet growing demand, China Daily reported.

Zhao Zhiguo, spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China's top industry regulator, said earlier: "2022 is a critical year for the large-scale development of 5G applications.

We will continue to improve 5G network coverage and accelerate the in-depth integration of 5G and vertical industries." One of the priorities is to moderately speed up the coverage of 5G in counties and rural towns, Zhao said.

Ten ministries, including the Cyberspace Administration of China, recently unveiled a digital rural development action plan for the period from 2022 to 2025, which called for an intensified push to promote digital infrastructure upgrades in rural areas.

Telecom operators are also moving fast.

Telecom carriers' 5G plans seek to harness the power of more than 1.4 million 5G base stations that stood in China by the end of last year. 5G signals are already available in urban areas of all prefecture-level cities, more than 98 percent ofcounty-level towns and 80 percent of rural towns, MIIT data showed.

Related Topics

Technology China 5G National University All From Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam Nawaz's appea ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns Maryam Nawaz's appeal till Feb 17

51 seconds ago
 Japan's TEPCO May Have Found Nuclear Fuel Debris i ..

Japan's TEPCO May Have Found Nuclear Fuel Debris in Fukushima Power Plant - Repo ..

52 seconds ago
 Political activities gain momentum after suspensi ..

Political activities gain momentum after suspension of Peshawar High Court ver ..

54 seconds ago
 Spanish Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

Spanish Ambassador calls on Governor Sindh

55 seconds ago
 Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

Sindh Ombudsman provides relief to BDS student

3 minutes ago
 Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to u ..

Libya parliament appoints new PM in challenge to unity govt

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>