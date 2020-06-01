UrduPoint.com
5G Subscribers In S. Korea Top 6 Million: Data

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 03:30 PM

More than 6 million South Koreans were subscribed to 5G mobile networks as of April, a year after the country adopted the service, government data showed Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ):More than 6 million South Koreans were subscribed to 5G mobile networks as of April, a year after the country adopted the service, government data showed Monday.

The number of 5G users in the nation reached 634 million as of the end of April, up 7.8 percent from a month earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The nation's three carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- rolled out the commercial 5G network last April and have aggressively promoted their new service for premium smartphones.

SK Telecom's 5G customers accounted for 45 percent as of April, trailed by KT with 30.3 percent and LG Uplus with 24.7 percent, the ministry said.

The number of mobile subscribers between 2G and 5G came to 69.35 million as of the end of April, the ministry said.

