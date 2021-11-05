The number of 5G users worldwide will reach 2.6 billion in five years, Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research release new forecasts for the global 5th generation (5G) cellular market, Despite the pandemic of electronic components and the global shortage, the introduction of related services is accelerating

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The number of 5G users worldwide will reach 2.6 billion in five years, Global technology intelligence firm ABI Research release new forecasts for the global 5th generation (5G) cellular market, Despite the pandemic of electronic components and the global shortage, the introduction of related services is accelerating.

By the end of 2020, it is estimated that there will be approximately 264 million 5G subscribers worldwide.

Currently, the main region for 5G adoption is China, which accounts for more than two-thirds of all connections. Next are the United States, Japan, and South Korea, gizchina reported.

With the continuous expansion of 5G With the advent of infrastructure and increasingly affordable 5G smartphones, the subscriber base of these networks is projected to nearly double this year.

By the end of 2021, ABI Research predicts that the total number of 5G users will reach 507 million.

Over the next few years, the industry will continue to grow rapidly. By 2026, 2.6 billion subscribers worldwide will connect to 5G networks, analysts said. At the same time, the total revenue of mobile operators will reach $ 942 billion.

The development of 5G will rise due to new services such as 4K video streaming, cloud gaming, virtual and AR platforms.