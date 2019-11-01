64MP Quad camera beast realme XT completely sold out within 48 hours

Realme the fastest growing mobile brand in Pakistan launched their most premium X series in a star studded launch event and Realme XT the hero product of the line was unveiled boosting a 64 MP camera, super Amoled display and a lightning fast processor, equipped with VOOC fast charging

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) Realme the fastest growing mobile brand in Pakistan launched their most premium X series in a star studded launch event and Realme XT the hero product of the line was unveiled boosting a 64 MP camera, super Amoled display and a lightning fast processor, equipped with VOOC fast charging.



Realme XT is the company's first phone that comes equipped with a 64-megapixel rear camera which employs Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 sensor. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB.

The device was received so well that it’s already sold out in the market within two days of its arrival.



Realme delivered on the promise of bringing not only the latest technology with its 64 MP imaging software and the latest Qualcomm processor, snapdragon 712AIE but also the promise of giving the most premium and high end specifications in a budget price.



All of this device’s features are top of the line like its super AMOLED display , VOOC charging and its extremely large 8+128 GB storage option but the device has still been kept under 55k which is remarkable and the main reason for its hot sale.



Apart from the 64 MP camera, the large RAM ROM, quad camera setup, fast charging and premium display set it apart from other 64 MP challengers in the market making it much more than a camera phone but an actual all around high end companion that’s beautiful to hold and use but all in a friendly price for the youth.

Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 9 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 8 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth.

They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.