UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

64MP Quad Camera Beast Realme XT Completely Sold Out Within 48 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:22 PM

64MP Quad camera beast realme XT completely sold out within 48 hours

Realme the fastest growing mobile brand in Pakistan launched their most premium X series in a star studded launch event and Realme XT the hero product of the line was unveiled boosting a 64 MP camera, super Amoled display and a lightning fast processor, equipped with VOOC fast charging

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st November, 2019) Realme the fastest growing mobile brand in Pakistan launched their most premium X series in a star studded launch event and Realme XT the hero product of the line was unveiled boosting a 64 MP camera, super Amoled display and a lightning fast processor, equipped with VOOC fast charging.


Realme XT is the company's first phone that comes equipped with a 64-megapixel rear camera which employs Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 sensor. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB.
The device was received so well that it’s already sold out in the market within two days of its arrival.


Realme delivered on the promise of bringing not only the latest technology with its 64 MP imaging software and the latest Qualcomm processor, snapdragon 712AIE but also the promise of giving the most premium and high end specifications in a budget price.


All of this device’s features are top of the line like its super AMOLED display , VOOC charging and its extremely large 8+128 GB storage option but the device has still been kept under 55k which is remarkable and the main reason for its hot sale.


Apart from the 64 MP camera, the large RAM ROM, quad camera setup, fast charging and premium display set it apart from other 64 MP challengers in the market making it much more than a camera phone but an actual all around high end companion that’s beautiful to hold and use but all in a friendly price for the youth.
Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 9 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 8 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth.

They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Mobile Budget Company Sale Price Oppo Samsung Market National University Event All From Top

Recent Stories

Camon 12 Air is Now Available in Mobile Markets Al ..

9 minutes ago

China central bank drain biggest weekly liquidity ..

9 minutes ago

Sana Mir dedicates Game Changer Award to players, ..

16 minutes ago

The Hague Court Denies Kiev's Request to Disqualif ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's Sarmat, Avangard Systems Do Not Contradic ..

9 minutes ago

US Interior Department grounds Chinese-made drones ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.