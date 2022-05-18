75% work on 37 broadband service related projects completed:Syed Amin-ul-Haque

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque Wednesday said almost seventy-five percent work on 37 projects launched for the provision of broadband services under the Universal Service Fund (FSF) had been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque Wednesday said almost seventy-five percent work on 37 projects launched for the provision of broadband services under the Universal Service Fund (FSF) had been completed.

"Over 37 projects worth Rs 31 billion were launched by June 2021 and up to 50-75 percent of the work has been completed on most of these projects," he said in a statement.

The minister said Rs 6.47 billion were being spent on nine different projects of optical fiber and broadband services in Punjab and nine projects worth over Rs 8.48 billion were underway in Sindh for the provision of high-speed internet and laying of fiber optical in the province.

As many as 11 projects were being carried out for facilitation of 14 districts of Balochistan at an estimated cost of Rs 8.

43 billion. While, Over 7.08 billion rupees were being spent on eight different projects of broadband services and optical fiber in 14 districts of KPK, he added.

Syed Amin-ul-Haque said Rs 29 billion were also being spent on 28 projects for the provision of broadband services in far-flung areas during the current financial year.

He said work was also underway on nine different projects for laying fiber optic cable in all four provinces. A total of 4,746 kilometers cable was being laid which would cost Rs 13.14 billion, he said.

He said USF had already completed projects for the provision of mobile networks on 1,929 kilometers of main highways.