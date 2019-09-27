UrduPoint.com
9 Lac Websites Blocked For Containing Blasphemous, Obscene, Anti State, Anti Army Material

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:22 PM

9 lac websites blocked for containing blasphemous, obscene, anti state, anti army material

PTA (Pakistan Telecom Authority) has blocked 9 million websites on the complaints from citizens for showing illegal material lNational Assembly Standing committee on Information technology and Telecom has been informed that 9 million websites found containing blasphemous, Pornographic, anti state , anti army and Judiciary material which have been blocked

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) PTA (Pakistan Telecom Authority) has blocked 9 million websites on the complaints from citizens for showing illegal material lNational Assembly Standing committee on Information technology and Telecom has been informed that 9 million websites found containing blasphemous, Pornographic, anti state , anti army and Judiciary material which have been blocked.PTA has told the committee that citizens have complained against illegal material.According to Media reports any criminal act committed through mobile phone or Information technology is monitored by FIA and PTA does not have information related to cybercrime.Committee chaired by Ali Khan Jadoon has passed the bill presented by Federal Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecom Khalid Maqbool Sidiqi.

Talking to media men after meeting Khalid Maqbool Sidsiqi has said that Pakistan is behind many countries in several sectors including IT.

He further said that if we don't switch to E-governance thing will go worse. Use of IT in Government offices will help in controlling corruption and mismanagement.It is pertinent to mention here that National Information Technology board (NITB) is affiliated with IT.

NITB is bond to take initiatives for E- government in federal ministries, and departments.Ministry IT and Telecom will make appointments in ministry of IT and Telecom ICT after bill is approved by parliament. . E- Office application will be implemented in all ministries.��

