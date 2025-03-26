Open Menu

98% Of Overcharging Complaints Resolved Via Qeemat Punjab System

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 01:39 PM

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

Through the Qeemat Punjab System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on directions of the Government of Punjab, 98% of overcharging complaints have been successfully resolved

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Through the Qeemat Punjab System, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on directions of the Government of Punjab, 98% of overcharging complaints have been successfully resolved. A total of 100,464 cases out of 101,692 registered complaints have been redressed by the district administration. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

To ensure effective price monitoring and enforcement, Qeemat Punjab has been integrated with the Price Control Magistrate App, facilitating over 15 million inspections. As a result, fines exceeding PKR 110 million have been collected through e-Pay Punjab from violators involved in overpricing.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The Qeemat Punjab App has made grocery shopping more convenient for citizens. People can now check the latest prices of meat, vegetables, pulses, and other essential items from their homes. Additionally, they can immediately report cases of overcharging to district administration for swift action.”

The app also provides real-time access to government notifications and important updates. To enhance user accessibility, Qeemat Punjab is available in both English and Urdu, with a voice-enabled feature to check prices conveniently.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Price Pakistani Rupee From Government Million

Recent Stories

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

2 minutes ago
 The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the R ..

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in fin ..

Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a R ..

Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering

8 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its Firs ..

Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the ..

16 minutes ago
 Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient ..

Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones

28 minutes ago
Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory ..

Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil

41 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship managemen ..

AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture

56 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends ..

On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..

1 hour ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirat ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first ..

IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology