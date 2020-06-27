A Battery Beast at 5,000mAh: Meet the new HUAWEI Y6p

This long-lasting power-packed smartphone is up for pre-orders till Monday, 29 June, 2020 on Huawei outlets and Daraz.pk. So grab the HUAWEI Y6p with double-deposit offer where you get to pay PKR 20,999/- only.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th June, 2020) Love playing games on your phone all day? Or maybe even watching entire movies on the go? If you are someone who does this, you will definitely be one to carry a power bank or a charger with you at all times. But what if you didn’t have to? What if your phone was a power bank by itself? No, we are not talking about bulky smartphone cases or big heavy duty smartphones. Meet the HUAWEI Y6p, the latest stylish and elegant entry-level smartphone from Huawei that boasts one of the largest smartphone batteries you may have ever seen.

Running out of battery while playing a game, during a phone call or watching a movie is always the worst and plugging into a power bank is just not comfortable on the go. Keeping this in mind, Huawei implemented a massive, super-long lasting 5000 mAh battery into its new HUAWEI Y6p. That’s right, 5000 mAh! That’s enough for up to 16 hours of movies or 20 hours of Internet surfing or even 3 days of normal use! Just imagine what all you can do with this! Complete entire seasons of your favorite show, or watch all the parts of a movie trilogy, finish as many games as you can, all of this on a single charge!

On the other hand, you can also use the HUAWEI Y6p as a power bank to recharge other devices, with the help of an OTG cable to easily recharge other devices on the go, perfect to recharge your wireless earphones, wearables or even a second smartphone! In addition to charging for others, HUAWEI Y6p’s Backup mode allows for quick data backup and transfer at up to 60Mb/s between it and the other Android smartphones.

The HUAWEI Y6p has a lot more to offer on top of its super battery. In fact, it comes with a 13MP Triple Camera on the back that consists of a 13MP main camera with low-light photography capabilities, a 5MP wide angle camera with 120 degree field of view and a 2MP depth camera for rich bokeh effects, ensuring that you can enjoy exploring your photography skills with stunning results every time. Selfie lovers, you are not forgotten! Upfront, the HUAWEI Y6p has an 8MP selfie camera with its own beautification algorithms for that perfect selfie!

On the other hand, if you are someone who uses your smartphone for intensive tasks, be it gaming or even for work, you need a smartphone that is smooth, efficient and powerful. With its 3GB of RAM ensuring everything runs smoothly and 64GB of storage space ready to store all your files and photos, the HUAWEI Y6p delivers on the performance front as well.

At its heart, it is powered by the MTK Helio P22 with EMUI 10.1 to support it. Confused? All you need to know is that when you are switching between apps or even playing intensive games, you can rest assured that everything will run smoother than ever.

Are you a music lover? If yes, the HUAWEI Y6p is your perfect choice to enjoy all your favorite tunes. The HUAWEI SuperSound feature in the HUAWEI Y6p brings a synergy between hardware and software greater speaker volume, louder sound, deeper bass and high quality sound effects, ensuring that you don’t miss a single beat or tempo. On the other hand, if you prefer listening to the radio, you can always opt for the HUAWEI Y6p’s FM radio, which does not require earphones to act as an antenna. Just turn it on and listen away. The HUAWEI Y6p also comes with Party Mode, which connects different phones in the same network to play different channels of the same song, for a more immersive and surround sound effect.

Speaking of surround sound, the HUAWEI Y6p comes with a 9.1 channel sky surround sound, which is perfect when you are watching movies for that theater like effect. When you say theater like effect, you need the right display to go with the audio. The ideal solution would be a large screen, with great resolution and minimal bezels. The HUAWEI Y6p comes with a 6.3 inch HUAWEI Dewdrop display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720. This means every single detail will be rich in color and crisp with detail, for that immersive viewing experience.

The HUAWEI Y6p is also quite a good looking phone, thanks to its stylish design with nature inspired colors such as Emerald Green, Phantom Purple and Midnight Black, each unique in its own way.

Huawei’s latest entry-level smartphone shakes up its segment with its massive 5000 mAh battery, making it the perfect phone for heavy users. Be it a gamer, a music lover or a movie lover, the HUAWEI Y6p is one of the best choices for them all, especially due to its battery, audio features and stunning display. If you are someone who often carries a power bank or a charger, this new smartphone is one of the best solutions for you as well.

Grab this smartphone in the pre-order phase till Monday, 29 June, 2020 to reap the benefits of the double-deposit offer by paying PKR 20,999/-.