A Buzz-worthy Cricket Super Star Challenge by Tecno is here!!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019) TECNO, the next big hit smartphone brand in Pakistan has recently launched a cricket challenge trending with the hashtag #cricketsuperstar. The most awaited challenge video in collaboration with the two charming faces from the cricket fraternity is out now on Top TV channels and social media .

This campaign is specifically designed to engage young and energetic youth. They can see their favorite cricket heroes Shoaib Akhtar and Hassan Ali together. This is the first time in the history that a smartphone brand has collaborated with the renowned cricketers at such a major level to curate the finest campaign of the year 2019.

Regarding this cricket superstar campaign, General Manager Tecno Mobile Pakistan, Creek Ma said, “This cricket campaign is going to be the one of its kind in the smartphone world. Linking cricket to Tecno is the most promising experience for the brand itself. It does not only connect the customers to the brand but it also gives the public a chance to loosen up from the regular hectic routine and get tuned into something fun, funky and engaging. We look forward to a great experience along with a prodigious response from the audience.”

To be a part of the TECNO #Cricketsuperstar campaign all you have to do is ‘make a video on TikTok and take a quick magical spin to change from your regular outfit to the classic cricket appearance with a statement style similar to the cricket stars demonstrating the challenge.

The most amazing part is the chance to win a Tecno phone by doing the challenge and posting on Tiktok with the hashtag #cricketsuperstar.

To participate in this TikTok competition, the participants should follow these steps.

1. Open Tik Tok App, go to discover page and click #Cricketsuperstar trending hashtag

2. Open the official video of this cricket game and click on "TECNO STAR" to use the musical video

3. Take a Magical Spin, change from your regular looks to cricket appearance and follow the signature style of your favorite cricketers on "TECNO STAR" music beats.

4. Upload the video on your TikTok account with the hashtag "TECNO#cricketsuperstar"

5. Participants with the highest number of likes will get a chance to win Tecno Mobiles

The criterion set by Tecno is as follows;

1. Five Participants with maximum likes can get a chance to win Free Tecno Mobiles.

2. The rest of the participants can get a chance to win "Shoaib Akhtar" Signature Tecno Shirts.

3. Winners will be announced on 30th December on the official Facebook page of Tecno

Tecno always ensure to keep their value customers engaged and entertained by bringing such Campaigns. Keeping the tag of Trend Setter in the market, Tecno have relentlessly took initiative to launch the biggest cricket campaign of the year so brace yourself everyone to participate in this most anticipated Game.