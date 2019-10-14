A closer look at TECNO’s Camon 12 Air with punch-hole screen technology

The revolutionary punch-hole screen technology is the design trend for 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th October, 2019) The revolutionary punch-hole screen technology is the design trend for 2019. While this technology was first adopted by companies to integrate in their flagship phones, it slowly started making its way to budget phones. One of the most noticeable budget phones to make use of this technology is upcoming Camon 12 Air by TECNO.

So, the selfie camera of Camon 12 Air is the same in size as that of an opening, a hole punch makes in the sheet of paper. This ends the need of a top bezel in the phone. This gives users a lot of extra screen to work on.

The phone will officially launch in Pakistan in the last week of October as per speculations. Here are some other rumors regarding specs of the phone:

The phone has an LCDmeasuring 6.55-inches according to sources. Looking at leaked images shared on social media sites, it can be assumed that the phone will have premium looks.Overall, the company has done a neat job of integrating this latest design feature in LCD panel which is a bit tricky as compared to doing the same on OLED panel.

The users can easily go two days without having to charge their phone with this battery.

The phone features AI triple camera setup at its back with a primary sensor of 16 megapixel, a secondary sensor of 5 megapixel and a depth sensor of 2 mega pixel for Boke effect along with single-tone Quad LED flash. The phone features an 8 megapixel selfie camera that is equipped with AI beauty mode.

The phone is estimated to come with the price range of 20,000 PKR to 25,000 PKR. The upcoming phone is being termed as best budget phone for photography lovers and the fashion conscious consumers. The phone will be available both online and offline soon after its launch.