A day wearing the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 earphones

These ultra comfortable earphones deliver a studio quality sound and an open fit Active noise cancellation second to none!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022) The TWS (True Wireless Stereo) market has never been more crowded than it is in 2021. With so many options to choose from, finding the right earphones can seem daunting. However as a user you have to look at options that prioritise things like sound quality, noise cancellation, comfort, and other cool features which you may need when powering through your day.

Therefore for me to choose my next earphones was narrowed down to earbuds that could deliver what I am looking for on a daily basis. Huawei recently launched its studio-quality open-fit ANC earphone with air-like comfort - the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4. The latest iteration to the HUAWEI FreeBuds Series comes with studio-quality sound, open-fit noise cancellation, air-like comfort for all-day wear. In addition to dual-device connection, new interactions with intuitive controls and a host of other cool features.

Here I take you through a journey throughout a day wearing these l earphones to show you how it helped me power through my day smoothly.

Morning workout with studio-quality music

What is the best way to start your day after having your cup of coffee and going through your news feed on your phone? Personally, I like to start my day with a morning workout session and I listen to some music for that early morning motivation before hitting the gym. The 14.3mm dynamic driver fitted on the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 generates larger amplitude powerful bass. In addition, the lightweight and strong Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) material reduces treble distortion, so that the frequency response range is as high as 40kHz, producing rich details of the track I was listening to.

Listen to what you want and isolate the rest

I normally commute to work interchanging between metros and buses which can be quite noisy especially during morning rush hours.

With the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, I easily isolated unwanted noise, dived into a serene world where I could hear clearly the audiobook I was listening to with rich details of every word and pronunciation; this is all thanks to dual-microphone noise cancellation technology that delivers top-notch active noise cancellation.To enhance noise cancellation effectively across different wearing scenarios, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 uses Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology that automatically detected the shape of my ears and determined the optimum noise cancellation setup on my behalf!

Air-like comfort, did not even realise I had them on

One of the things I love about Huawei’s newest earphones is the comfort of wearing them: I do use them for long periods between my commute to taking phone calls, or listening to music in the morning and they still feel very comfortable as they do not put pressure on the ear canal.

Cool features that come as an added value

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 also come with some really cool features, which help make my day a tad smoother.Forinstancewith dual device connectivity the earphones switch seamlessly between my HUAWEI tablet

when watching a movie to my phone I receive a call. Controlling music/video playback or calls is also smart with Swipe/Double tap/Long press touch controls. Additionally, I usually layback during the evening to play some games and one of the things I really enjoy is the low-latency gaming mode which is perfect because it increases the response time when gaming. Lastly, Iam not much of a video creator or vlogger but I sometimes like recording myself working out and the issues I faced with many other earphones is that sound is not clear or loud enough when recording from afar.Thankfully that is not the case with the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 because it supports high-fidelity sound recording with a sample rate of up to 48 kHz, meaning my voice is clear and audible when recording my workouts

What do I think?

If you want an earphones to deliver sound with studio-quality, while also looking to get rid of unwanted noise in your surroundings. A pair of earphones that are super comfortable to wear throughout the day in addition to ones that come with cool features then I highly suggest you checkout Huawei’s newest studio- - the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4.