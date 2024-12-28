Open Menu

A Grand Start To 2025: Infinix’s Tech-fueled New Year Extravaganza

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 05:54 PM

Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, is set to ignite the New Year spirit with its much-anticipated WOOOW New Year 2025 campaign

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Infinix, Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand, is set to ignite the New Year spirit with its much-anticipated WOOOW New Year 2025 campaign. Taking place at Emporium Mall Lahore, this exciting event promises a vibrant blend of entertainment, innovation, and celebration, creating unforgettable moments for Infinix users and fans.

The Infinix New Year 2025 celebration is designed to kickstart the year with energy and style, featuring a dynamic lineup of activities and thrilling surprises. Highlights include engaging challenges, interactive booths, and exclusive giveaways, with lucky attendees standing a chance to win the highly popular Infinix Hot 50 Pro+. The event offers a mix of hands-on tech experiences and festive fun, making it a must-attend gathering for the New Year.

In addition to the iconic Slot Machine, where participants can spin for exciting prizes.

The Guests will also enjoy picturesque photo booths and meet their favorite popular influencers, who will add a spark of energy and excitement to the festivities.

“Infinix is thrilled to bring the New Year Celebrations 2025 campaign to life, offering our fans an opportunity to celebrate in a grand and unforgettable way,” said Simon Feng, CEO of Infinix. “This event reflects our commitment to connecting with our audience through groundbreaking technology and innovation, delivering user-focused experiences that combine technology, entertainment, and fun.”

From cutting-edge tech showcases to engaging interactions, the WOOOW New Year celebration at Emporium Mall Lahore promises to deliver an unparalleled experience. So, join Infinix as it rings in the New Year with a blend of technology, creativity, and excitement, setting the tone for 2025 with memories that will last a lifetime.

