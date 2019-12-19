A Guide to Leading Smartphones with Best Battery Capacity

(@c7d8423c7888407)

The old-school technology of large batteries has begun the new era of smartphones now. Here's the guide to the best smartphones with long-lasting battery life!

The smartphones are evolving, and the best advancement is the long-lasting batteries in high-end to mid-range gadgets. IOS and Android OS based gadgets have modified themselves into multi-tasking devices. In the non-stop grind of the day, smartphones with low battery capacity are awful. By entering into the world of the latest technology, smartphone devices have become old-schooled. The previous decade phones were strongest in the battery. They were known for lasting till days and few hours were required only to juice them up.

The old-school technology of large battery has begun the new era of smartphones. Following phones are the best examples of gigantic battery gadgets.

10. Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was the most anticipated phone of 2018, as it didn't hold back in any zone, including the battery, which is a major 4,000mAh. Just not that, it supports fast charging technology which doesn’t talk even 2 hours to charge up the phone. In the field of Samsung, it’s among the best ones till now even Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has surfaced.

In spite of the enormous battery capacity, Note 9 hasn’t compromised any other extravagant feature. It has the curved 6.4” Super AMOLED screen, most recent Exynos 9810 chipset, the dual-lens shooter with primary 12MP back camera, 6/8GB RAM, and endurance against the water with IP68 water-resistance feature.

9. Moto G6 Play

Moto G6 Play

Similar to Galaxy Note 9, it has 4000 mAh of huge battery capacity. Not being as premium as Note 9, Moto G6 Play still features fast charging technology, along with 5.7” handy screen, Snapdragon 430 chipset, and 13MP primary lens.

8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

The successor leads the legacy but S10 Plus has created the new tradition in Samsung flagships. Leaving Galaxy Note 9 behind, S10 has the capacity of 4100mAh. This device is better in every way. It incorporates an efficient chipset,6.4-inch display Dynamic AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 8GB/12GB of RAM.

7. Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei took a step ahead and made the battery better with 4,200mAh capacity in the high-end flagship of P30 Pro. The exclusive P30 Pro has 6.4” OLED display, HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) Chipset, internal memory of up to 512GB, and 40MP Primary lens of Quad camera setup. It proved to be the major competition for samsung Note 10 Pro, Oppo Reno S and OnePlus 7T.

6. Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro was apparently among the leading Android smartphones of the year 2018. It features a better battery than P30 Pro with 4200mAh capacity. Aside from the battery timing, Huawei focused on top of the line Kirin 980 chipset, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 6.39” AMOLED screen, a triple-lens back camera, and water-resistance rating as well.

5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy Note 10+ is the phablet flagship by Samsung and got the lead in the family. It houses 4300mAh battery pack holding up the 40W fast charging along. Apart from the battery, it’s powered with cutting-edge Exynos 9825 chipset, Quad-Camera lens, S Pen stylus, and a colossal screen of 6.8”. It’s the largest in the phablet range of Samsung.

4. Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70

After the iPhone, Samsung phones were stigmatized to be with bad battery capacity. In the whole, A series, prominent and consistent endeavours were seen by Samsung. It has a 4,500mAh battery and takes almost 2 days until it’s battery bar falls to Zero. Galaxy A70 incorporates a major 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 screen, a triple-lens back camera, an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a genuinely top of the line design.

3. Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20X

Featuring the marvellous Kirin 980 chipset and incredible triple-lens back camera, the Huawei 20X is performing incredibly worldwise. Regarding the battery timing, Huawei has never disappointed its user and this time the Mate 20X is supported by 5000mAh battery capacity. The battery has the 22.5W Fast charging technology. Huawei Mate 20X braces the 5G connectivity variant as well.

2. Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020

With the enormous battery of 5000mAh, it supports the reverse charging technology which makes the smartphone a power bank as well. The amazing 5000mAh last for a minimum of two days and it doesn’t require multiple houses for juicing up. Aside from the battery, the Oppo A9 2020 houses a 6.5” IPS LCD screen and latest Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm). With the Quad-Camera setup, it has a stunning primary shooter of 48MP lens on the back.

1. Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung M30s

Samsung has broken all the records with the massive 6000mAh battery bundled with 15W fast charging. This phone is an epitome of elite smartphones, as it further carries 6.4” Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U, Wide-Angle and In-depth camera, and 128GB of internal memory setting the standard of perfection in the smartphone industry. This phone is powered with Octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 processor coupled with ARM Mali G72 MP3 GPU and latest Android of Version 9.0 (Pie).

Verdict:

In the tough competition of high-quality, Samsung won. With the tremendous battery of 6000mAh, the leading Samsung Galaxy M30s got the highest position. Following the massive gadget, the Samsung Galaxy A70 and Moto G6 Play can be amazing options too. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the interim are the best all-rounder phones.