A New Colour and a New Price for the HUAWEI Nova 7i Debuts from 21st July

Huawei Brings a New Colour and a New Price for HUAWEI Nova 7i for Eid-ul-Azha

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020) The Nova series has captured hearts and minds of people in Pakistan. Since its maiden launch in September 2018, it has become an instant fan favourite. With the most recent HUAWEI Nova 7i being a category bestseller – the company decided to make things more rewarding by introducing the Eid Offer. A fantastic new shade of Sky Gray for HUAWEI Nova 7i becomes available from Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 onwards for an amazing new price of PKR 41,999/-.

The Sky Gray edition of HUAWEI Nova 7i comes at the most perfect timing. With the monsoon season raging on, people can show-off this new shade on Eid-ul-Azha. This device not only looks good but also promises access to a world of information, while keeping its users thoroughly entertained, with immersive gaming and social-media experiences. The HUAWEI Nova 7i has a few category firsts to its fame, such as the Hi-Silicon Kirin 810F – a blazing fast 7nm chipset unlike any other while a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge gets you charged up quicker than ever before.

This Eid, one does not need to kill time watching dull TV broadcasts, because the HUAWEI Nova 7i is here with a vivid 6.3-inch display. Every movie, TV show and photo looks riveting onscreen. For those good looks and great clothes, people can capture them with the 48MP Quad AI Camera at the back that comes with a 120-degree Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

A 16MP selfie shooter lets you rock your style to the maximum!

Another great feature that Huawei is debuting on HUAWEI Nova 7i’s new edition is Petal Search. With the Petal Search Widget - Find Apps (already available for download via HUAWEI AppGallery), Huawei users get an open gateway to a million apps. Just search for any app and you can download it directly from the Find Apps widget of Petal Search. In addition to news, images and entertainment Petal Search also lists apps from multiple sources, including AppGallery and the Huawei browser, enabling users to fully personalise and manage their world of apps.

At an attractive new price of PKR 41,999/-, this true Super Nova of the midrange segment comes with a massive 8GB + 128GB memory to store more solutions and apps. Swift multi-tasking is possible with Android 10-based EMUI 10, while its side-mounted fingerprint scanner promises complete security of data. Nova 7i is equipped with a 4,200 mAh big-capacity battery, enriched with Huawei’s 40W SuperCharge technology that enables 70% battery level within 30 minutes, for uninterrupted functionality.