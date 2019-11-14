A Phone That Lets You Shoot Like A Pro

Always well known for their cameras, OPPO has brought some exciting new features to the Reno2! The OPPO Reno2 is here to really change the game in photo and video capture when it comes to what’s possible with mobiles

So, what is it that makes the Reno2 such an outstanding phone for shoots?

Well to start with the OPPO Reno2’s has a state-of-the-art camera setup, featuring RearQuad Camerasand a sleek Shark-Fin Selfie Camera. The specifications for the rear Quad cameras are a mindboggling 48MP+8MP+13MP+2MP while the front camera is a respectable 16MP.



The Reno2 cameras are supported by a number of powerful new technologies includingup to 20x Digital Zoom, 5x Hybrid Zoomand Fusion Imaging Technology. These give Reno2 users the flexibility to shoot videos from multiple perspectives, while moving quickly and smoothly between focal lengths.



Another fantastic aspect of the Reno2 is the number of Image and Video EnhancementFeatures that make it super easy for users to shoot professional quality footage. TheUltra Steady VideoMode, for example, gives you unbelievable stability when shooting videos, so that shaky cams will be a thing of the past.



Moreover, the OPPO Reno2 comes equipped with additional camera functions that really enhance the image and video quality including the Bokeh Effect and Ultra Dark Mode. These allow users to shoot professional looking videos and pictures no matter how low the light is, even in the dark.

But that’s not all, Reno2 has a gorgeous looking design with a sleek and curved one-piece body, featuringa 6.5-inch AMOLED Full Screen and a 93.1% Screen-to-Body Ratio. There’s even a little extra for the gamers with Hyper Boost 2.0, Touch Boost 2.0 and Frame Boost 2.0 that provide a lag-free and smooth gaming experience.

The phone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Chipsetand it runs on ColorOS 6.1, an Android-Based Operating System utilizing a Custom-Built UI. The Reno2 is supported by 4000 mAhBatteryand high-speed charging VOOC 3.0 technology which will Reno2 won’t be running out of power in the middle of your shoots!

