A realme Ode to the Year 2022

Realme has made a groundbreaking approach in the year 2022 by launching most spectacular mobile phones to treat the fans!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022) An ideal environment for a value brand to succeed is maintained through the combination of better connectivity, rising data needs and usage, and entry into the market of affordable 4G phones from companies like realme. In addition to other products, realme has manufactured phones with 5G, high refresh rate HDR OLED panels, and quad cameras. It has always been the brand that has offered greater technology innovations targeting GenZ on budget-friendly terms.

In the growing era of these remarkable growth patterns, realme undoubtedly possesses a unique understanding by adhering to its "leapfrogging" culture and unwavering goal of developing a "tech trendy brand" for young people all over the world. Real individuality of the brand is ensured by realme's product strategy, customer insights, marketing strategies, market research, etc in the Pakistani market.

And yet again the brand comes up with amazing smartphones with creative approaches and innovative technology like the realme 9 series and realme C35 to stand out in the Pakistani market. Here’s a short lineup of realme’s 2022 smartphones who are not only budget-friendly but has high-end specs to cater to the user’s needs.

It's a look back at the year of significant developments, realme has done over 2022:

Quality Master Award:

realme was awarded as the ‘quality master’ by UrduPoint in a survey conducted about smartphone quality for the first time in Pakistan to check if its readers and consumers at large can identify aspects of top-notch quality in their smartphones. The survey quizzed people about different aspects of quality in their smartphones, giving them a choice among different brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Infinix, Tecno, and realme. After a four-day activity, UrduPoint awarded the brand.

realme 9i:

The realme 9i was launched as the base model of its series it had a new, 6nm 4G/LTE processor and faster charging compared to its predecessor. Weighing around 187 grams, the realme 9i comes powered with a 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, 4-6 GB RAM, and 64-128GB of storage space for the best experience. While processing could be slower with 4GB RAM, prices are more reasonable for the 4GB/64GB than the 6GB/128GB variant.

It features a 6.6-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2408 x 1080 pixels for the best visuals. The phone weighs 187 grams and has dimensions 164.4mm x 75.1 x 8.1mm, making it more portable. Also, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports 18W Quick Charge technology.

Apart from this, the device packs a triple-rear camera with 50-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel telephoto, and 2-megapixel macro lens for the best landscape pictures. However, you can click decent selfies with its 8MPwide-lens front camera.

realme 9 Pro +:

realme dropped a new device in the start of 2022 which made rounds across the web overnight due to its drop-dead specs. The realme 9 Pro + model which was the first Plus model in the realme number series hence amazed the fans by giving 5G and proved to be extraordinary as always. realme being the tech giant understands what users like and the innovative technology of 9 Pro + were a cherry on top. realme 9 Pro + offered 920 5G MediaTek Dimensity Chipset which made it stand out in the market as 5G was the most latest technology in the smartphone. For a clearer and smooth display without any disturbances, realme 9 Pro + offered 6.4 inches Amoled Display. The phone was surely an eye stunner, especially with its slim handy look and two trendy colors Green and Sunrise Blue. 45000 mAh battery of realme 9 Pro + to give you juice for an entire day chilling. Another good aspect of the phone was its 50MP AI Triple Camera that takes great photos. The realme C35 also comes in a 8GB + 128GB storage setup which makes it perfect for storing photos, videos, games and all your favourite apps without the lag.

Capture Ramadan Moments:

realme came up with an amazing activity to engage fans during Ramadan by letting them share the Ramadan Spark Moments with family and friends along with realmeow stickers on their Instagram stories by using the hashtag #CaptureRamadanSpark and #realmePakistan also tagging the official realme account to win amazing gifts from the brand.

Gaming Competition:

realme definitely knows how to engage its fans in everything, and conducted a gaming competition with a huge prize pool for the fans. Universities from all over the country participated in the gaming competition and the final event was done in Lahore with the presence of the renowned gaming Youtuber Ducky Bhai who has been GenZ’s favorite all the time and got them really excited to meet him in person.

realme C35:

As we all know realme makes sure to bring cutting-edge technologies and innovative designs while launching a new smartphone in the Pakistani market and also maintain the user requirements throughout the year. This year realme came up with a trendy and chic smartphone in the C series which is their mid-range smartphone yet was able to uphold the vibe and position of the brand at the same time.

C35 was launched with a design marvel and with its Glowing Silk Design, this phone was surely an eye-turner, especially in its Glowing Green avatar. With a current price tag of PKR 38,999/-, the realme C35 was a unique all-rounder that packs a punch both inside and outside. With a Unisoc T616 Octa-Core processor, it clocks a top-speed high performance delivering a 6.6-inch Ultra Smooth Display and 5,000 mAh battery to give you juice for an entire day. Another good aspect of the phone was its 50MP AI Triple Camera that takes great photos. The realme C35 also comes in a 4GB + 128GB storage setup which makes it perfect for storing photos, videos, games and all your favorite apps without the lag.

Fan Fest and Music Party:

The start of realme's 828 Fan Fest festivities has everyone on edge. This event honors realme's accomplishments for the year while also showing appreciation for and entertaining its devoted supporters. The 828 Fan Fest offered a chance to commemorate realme's quick ascent to the top as the brand that sold 100 million products the fastest the prior year.

In 2022, realme hosted its first-ever Music Party at the beach, so get ready to rock out in the sand and sun. A mix of members of the realme community, celebrities, the media, photographers, and the larger realme network were present at this event. Aside from spectacular musical performances, partygoers had the opportunity to learn more about realme's future plans, gain first access to never-before-seen realme products, and interact directly with the realme product line at experience zones.

Factory Tour:

realme was the first brand to open doors of its factory to the media and giving consumers a value-added benefit of locally assembled phones. KOLs from different sectors and niches were invited for a factory tour of realme where the phones are locally manufactured and assembled. Country Director, realme ‘Syed Mashood Hassan’ gave a factory tour and a briefing session to the KOLs by telling them how the devices are assembled in the realme factory and later entertained them by arranging a fun balling game in Uptown LA followed by a small dinner.

Mega Azadi Ride:

realme collaborated with Critical Mass Lahore to plan the first-ever bicycle marathon on Pakistan's Independence Day in an effort to innovate within its community. Over 500 bikers from all over Lahore took part in the morning bike ride known as the Mega Azadi Ride.

Grand Sales:

The realme Super Brand Day Sale is the last present for realme fans to enjoy during the 828 Fan Fest festivities this year. Fans of realme received special discounts and offer on the company's smartphones and AIoTs during this event. The amazing discounts 11.11 and 12.12 launched on a number of e-commerce sites, including Daraz and AlfaMall.

realme 9 4G:

realme’s most-latest smartphone offering in 2022 was the realme 9 4G which came out in the price tag of just PKR 54,999/- only. As the most recent entrant into the realme 9 series, the realme 9 4G was a complete all-rounder that attracted users nationwide with its high-quality features. realme’s latest tech marvel opened up a new era of easy usage, challenging users to use it for comfortable and nonstop work to improve their own performance and the world around them. The mid-range photography star came equipped with a 108MP AI Triple Ultra-clear camera and a first-in-segment Samsung HM6 Sensor, empowering you to confidently capture the moment with All-Day Clarity.

The realme 9 4G also had an incredible aesthetic owing to its desert-inspired Holographic Ripple Design. However, the realme 9 4G doesn’t just let itself be defined by its aesthetics. The tech democratizer’s latest release was built for an amazing performance with a host of exciting features.

The realme 9 4G’s camera module was incredibly high-end. The new smartphone featured an incredibly detail-oriented 108MP ProLight camera which provided users a highly smooth and crisp photography experience for both professional and personal use. realme also pulled out all the stops with its new realme 9 Series, announcing a partnership with Sajal Aly, a major star in Pakistani film and television, as the brand ambassador. realme is a brand that is just as passionate about working with the leaders of tomorrow as Sajal Aly is.

New Year Party:

realme's consumers are never disappointed when it comes to festivities. By delivering the joy of this spectacular New Year to its followers and customers, it keeps its promise to be hip and young. The celebration included a number of musical and cultural acts, a New Year's countdown, and an amazing firework show to cap the year. realme goods were also handed to the attendees. A star-studded actual New Year's Party with performances by Asim Azhar, Shamoon Ismail, and Kaifi Khalil was hosted by the Gen-Z technology giant for all of its admirers.

realme has been at the forefront of bringing cutting-edge features, technologies, and experiences that are pioneering in the tech industry since its inception. This year has been a major breakthrough for the brand in terms of sales, brand image technology and the latest innovations while making user requirements the priority. realme has set its name quite high in the top tech brands of the Pakistani market and has a long way to go further in next upcoming years.