A strong camera game and impressive design, vivo Y31 to hit the market soon

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12rd March, 2021) Remember the times when we placed photos in albums? Or the times when purchasing a calculator was an important thing? I often wonder about the last time we used a pen and paper for taking down notes. In the last decade, we have witnessed massive rapid technological advancements, especially in the smart devices that we cannot live without today. Smartphones and gadgets occupy most of our lives, and we depend on them for our day-to-day activities, whether it is gaming, browsing the web, watching videos, or even working remotely.

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, has consistently presented customers with innovative, cutting-edge technologies. With a customer-centric approach and a core focus on producing devices with exceptional cameras, sophisticated designs, and impressive performance, the brand manages to win the hearts of consumers across all age groups, especially the youth. Every customer wants a phone that provides them with best-in-class features without breaking the bank, which isn’t always very easy to find. However, vivo has managed to do it yet again with their new mid-range smartphone; vivo Y31.

The Y31 is expected to have a 48MP rear camera accompanied by an AI-powered triple camera set-up supported by outstanding photo processing algorithms to capture ultra-clear shots, both during the day and night. The phone supposedly also has a Super Night Camera feature with advanced noise reduction capabilities, allowing users to capture stunning shots even in low-light scenarios. It is also rumoured that the rear camera has a new Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology that crops and aligns individual frames and corrects shaky movements.

So, the next time you are trying to take a cute video of your pet playing fetch, you need not worry about the blurry image. Be carefree and hit that record button, and you will get the most stable video even while playing outside.

Sources have also suggested that the Y31 would feature a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display that would provide users with an immersive viewing experience. It is expected to have an eye protection mode that can filter out blue light to reduce eye strain. For young professionals who work in front of a screen all day, this feature would be super helpful, as it would allow them to kick back and relax by playing their favourite games or watching their favourite videos online without getting fatigued.

Like the other Y series smartphones, Y31 is also likely to come with a massive 5000mAh battery and an 18W fast charger that can recharge the phone up to 70% in a few minutes. The phone is also likely to have AI power-saving technology that will keep the phone running for long hours, which is extremely useful for gamers, streamers, and the youth who are always on the go! The phone also has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 series processor for a fast and snappy overall performance.

Furthermore, Y31 would also have an audio booster to enhance the audio-visual experience by providing great sound effects. The smartphone is said to be very classy with its design and rich colour schemes and would feature a Side-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner for an enhanced user experience.

Being a mid-range phone, vivo Y31 offers all the features that one could wish for in their smartphone, making it the ideal option if you are on a budget!